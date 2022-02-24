Fort McCoy Garrison leaders thank workforce for OAW support

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart are shown in a photo Feb. 15, 2022, with members of the Resource Management Office at Fort McCoy, Wis. The garrison leaders made a special visit to thank them for six months of support for Operation Allies Welcome (OAW). The OAW mission completed at Fort McCoy on Feb. 15, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart visited garrison directorates and offices Feb. 15 to thank members for six months of support to Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) on post.



OAW also concluded operations at Fort McCoy on Feb. 15 with the last Afghan family leaving the installation. Officials with Task Force McCoy, U.S. Northern Command, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also all announced Feb. 15 that OAW operations were completed on Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy was the seventh of eight U.S.-based Department of Defense installations supporting the resettlement of Afghan nationals, also known as “safe havens,” to complete OAW-related operations, DHS officials stated in their news release. More than 12,600 Afghans stayed at Fort McCoy over the six months.



The areas they visited included the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office; Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis and Integration Office; Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy; Fort McCoy Installation Emergency Operations Center; and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



They also visited the Directorate of Emergency Services; Fort McCoy Installation Legal Office; Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office; Fort McCoy Occupational Health Clinic; Fort McCoy Child, Youth Services; Fort McCoy Religious Support Office; Fort McCoy Resource Management Office; Directorate of Public Works; Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center; Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office; and the Wisconsin USO Center. In a separate visit the following day, Feb. 16, Poss visited the Fort McCoy Exchange and McCoy’s Community Center.



On Feb. 20, in yet another visit, Poss personally presented Commander’s Coins of Excellence to nearly 70 military police Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 79th Military Police Company as well.



For both Poss and Stewart, the visits were important because the Fort McCoy team worked hard to make OAW go as smoothly as possible.



“My priorities as garrison commander and lines of effort the entire time have been, one, safety and security of the workforce for good order and discipline with guests on a federal military installation,” Poss said in a message to the post community. “Two, communication/planning as best as possible, and three, quality of life for all.



“I want to personally thank all of you and your teams for the dedicated effort as professionals and experts,” Poss said. “This mission came fast and in high volume but we supported the task force and agencies over the six months for mission success like we do for all tasks and missions given to Team McCoy. I, along with members of the Garrison Command Team … say thank you for a job well done.”



Hundreds of Team McCoy were greeted and thanked and all were part of photos with the garrison leaders.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.