Project Athena coming to a school near you soon

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Officers and noncommissioned officer ask questions at the end of the Project Athena...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Officers and noncommissioned officer ask questions at the end of the Project Athena briefing on Feb. 17, 2022. Brig. Gen. Charles Masaracchia, Mission Command Center of Excellence director, answered their questions and explained how the project will make users more self-aware of their strengths and weaknesses so they may utilize provided developmental resources to make them stronger leaders and build stronger teams. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army continuously looks for ways to modernize how it fights, what it fights with, and the people in that fight. This concept will ensure the Total Army will transform into a multi-domain force capable of providing defense of the nation and retaining its position as the globally dominant land power.



The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership is playing a critical role of modernizing people through the Project Athena initiative.



Fort Jackson had the opportunity to get a glance of the initiative and an explanation of how the project will improve leader development and improve a Soldier’s individual performance plan during a briefing from the project’s director Feb. 17, 2022.



“Project Athena is a program that is going to enable individuals to learn about themselves and develop self-awareness,” said Brig. Gen. Charles Masaracchia, Mission Command Center of Excellence director. “We know that self-awareness is a product of leadership and leadership is a product of combat power.”



Project Athena is a series of questions that if answered truthfully, will help identify strengths and weaknesses within three key areas: leadership, cognitive and personal. By identifying these strengths and weaknesses, students will be able to improve those areas making them stronger leaders and build more cohesive and stronger teams.



“Project Athena affects Soldiers directly. It is instituted in every cohort: officer, noncommissioned officers, warrant officers, and civilians,” Masaracchia said. “As we develop leaders with greater self-awareness and provide better tools to be able to counsel and support our subordinates, it will help them in their own self development and self-awareness throughout their careers.”



Soldiers and civilians alike will begin seeing Project Athena as they attend military schools and leadership courses. Students will be able to take the assessment and use the findings to match up with developmental resource materials found on the Project Athena website in addition to the resources offered at the school or course being attended.



While the assessment is not available to all Soldiers and DOD civilians at this time, Masaracchia said that will change in the future as the project continues to grow. Until then, developmental resources are available now through the website at capl.army.mil/athena/#/.



“Athena was the (Greek goddess) daughter that was sent forth to advise military leaders on strategy,” Masaracchia said. “I think with the tie to wisdom and strategy, this is the right term for this program.”