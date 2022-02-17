Fort Jackson youth win local art contest, move up to regionals

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Maliya Sweet displays her watercolor and ink thunder monster portrait Feb. 17, 2022....... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Maliya Sweet displays her watercolor and ink thunder monster portrait Feb. 17, 2022. Her portrait won a local art competition and will now advance to the Boys and Girls Club National Art Contest where a panel of judges from the Atlanta office will pick the final winners. Sweet said, “The art contest is cool because art makes me happy.” see less | View Image Page

Hood Street School Aged Center youths have been awarded certificates for art they created Feb. 17, 2022. In addition to receiving the certificates, each piece will be submitted to the Columbia Boys and Girls Club to compete in the National Arts Contest.



“They will be competing regionally against other youth,” said Shanee Jenkins, training and curriculum specialist Hood Street School Age Center. “This is our younger group of kids who were all our winners. We are extremely proud of them.”



Each picture was digitally uploaded to the National Arts Contest where a panel of judges from the Boys and Girls Club Atlanta, Georgia, home office will chose the winners in two categories: National Fine Arts and ImageMakers Photography.



“The art contest is really cool,” said 8-year old Maliya Sweet. “Art makes me happy.”



Sweet created a water color and ink thunder monster. She painted the monster purple because it reminded her of the night sky.



“I based my drawing on my dog,” said Danica Gordon.



“She has always been artsy and loves her dog,” said Brittany Gordon, Danica’s mother. “She has a German Shepheard and has been obsessed with drawing her dog and wolves. She just keeps getting better and better.”



Danica Gordon’s piece consisted of a wolf howling at the moon in pencil with a paint overlay.



The final art winner for the center was Liberty Brockington. The recently turned 7-year old’s piece was of a mermaid in colored pencil.



“I’m still trying to figure out what side of the Family she gets that from,” said Staff Sgt. Demetrius Brockington, Liberty’s father and South Carolina Army National Guard information technology specialist. “We do draw at home but Liberty came up with this on her own.”



“My painting is a mermaid and it’s what I imagined,” said Liberty Brockington. “It took me just one day. I used my imagination.”



The winning pieces of the regional competition will be placed on display at special events throughout the year and the artists will be presented with an engraved plaque by the president and chief executive officer.



“I will of course keep everyone updated about the upcoming competition,” Jenkins said.