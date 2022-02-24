NSMRL’s LT Neal McNeal named Navy Medicine’s Research Psychologist of the Year

GROTON, Conn. (NNS) Lt. Neal McNeal, a research psychologist at the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL), is the 2021 Medical Service Corps Research Psychology Officer of the Year. This honor is awarded to junior officers “whose leadership, professional knowledge, and administrative/research expertise have made significant contributions toward enhancing warfighter performance, operational capabilities, readiness, and Navy Medicine.”



McNeal, who holds a PhD in psychology, neuroscience, and behavior, was selected from among a group of talented and hard-working junior officers, and his receipt of this award is “a testament to his exceptional abilities as a leader, mentor, team builder, and scientist,” stated Capt. Katharine Shobe, NSMRL’s commanding officer.



McNeal’s selection for this award was based, in part, on his work at Naval Medical Research Unit – San Antonio (NAMRU-SA), where he was stationed prior to his arrival at NSMRL in Aug. 2021.



At NAMRU-SA, McNeal served as the head of the Cellular and Immune Based Adjuncts for Casualty Care Department and was principal investigator for four competitively funded research grants. As a researcher, he has studied a range of topics including long-term care for injured service members, pain management, directed energy, and evaluation of devices to treat dental injuries. He has special expertise in prolonged field care research.



At NSMRL, McNeal has assumed the role of the Submarine Medicine and Survival Systems Department. He is also pursuing new areas of research including the subject of mental health stigma and understanding how physical and psychological factors combine to influence well-being and ability to cope with stress.



Shobe credited McNeal as “an innovator who relentlessly seeks to add value and consistently develops novel and creative solutions to challenges.” She added, “Lt. McNeal demonstrates exceptional mentorship, talent management, and team development.”



McNeal acknowledged the support from the leadership at both NAMRU-SA and NSMRL in making this award possible. “Heartfelt thanks to both the NSMRL and NAMRU-SA leadership that had to work together to develop and submit the nomination. Similarly, I truly appreciate the absolutely outstanding scientists, research assistants, and support staff that make the Navy’s medical research mission succeed.”



“McNeal has had an immediate, positive impact since his arrival at NSMRL, and is already an indispensable asset to the command,” said Shobe. “He stands out among his peers in performance, initiative, and character, and I have no doubt that he will continue to excel here at NSMRL and in the Navy and Medical Service Corps."



For McNeal, joining the Navy was something of a family tradition, with both parents, his two sisters, and his brother serving in the military. He plans to continue to advance his career in the Navy, investigating the biological side of psychology and pursuing research to improve leadership outcomes.



NSMRL, a command under the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, is located at the Naval Submarine Base New London. NSMRL delivers research solutions to promote the health, welfare, and performance of submariners and divers, with the mission to sustain the readiness and superiority of our undersea warriors through innovative health and performance research.

