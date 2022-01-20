Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th Aerial Port Squadron Trains with 735th Air Mobility Squadron

    48th Aerial Port Squadron Trains with 735th Air Mobility Squadron

    Photo By James Bowman | Senior Airman Alvarado Denton, 48th Aerial Port Squadron (APS), cargo specialist,...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Story by James Bowman 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Pacific Warriors from the 48th Aerial Port Squadron (APS) augmented the 735th Air Mobility Squadron (AMS) from January 15 – 21 at JBPHH. During this time 11 Airmen volunteered to work in three main areas; air freight, passenger terminal and air terminal operations center.

    “Training with active duty has been rewarding. I’ve known some of them since Tech school and it has been great working with them again to get the missions out on time,” said Senior Airmen Denton Alvarado.

    Airmen from the 48th APS worked along-side active duty on freight and passenger movement perfecting their skills as cargo specialists and running the aerial port operation center.

    The Aerial Port Squadron members played a valuable part in freight inventory, performing pallet building and cargo management from various aircraft. In addition they assisted with passenger check in, TSA security and sending terminal operations information to tanker Airlift Control Center which gets communicated to Air Mobility Command.

    “When the 735th AMS requested assistance from the 48th APS, within the day they had their hands raised to support. It was a team effort to make this happen to include supervisors, finance and those who scheduled, coordinated and generated orders,” said SMSgt Pete Rieta, Assistant Aerial Port Manager. “Most of all, it was the Airmen who executed the mission with boots on the ground. This is what we train for.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 13:29
    Story ID: 415231
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Aerial Port Squadron Trains with 735th Air Mobility Squadron, by James Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    48th Aerial Port Squadron Trains with 735th Air Mobility Squadron
    48th Aerial Port Squadron Trains with 735th Air Mobility Squadron
    48th Aerial Port Squadron Trains with 735th Air Mobility Squadron
    48th Aerial Port Squadron Trains with 735th Air Mobility Squadron
    48th Aerial Port Squadron Trains with 735th Air Mobility Squadron
    48th Aerial Port Squadron Trains with 735th Air Mobility Squadron
    48th Aerial Port Squadron Trains with 735th Air Mobility Squadron
    48th Aerial Port Squadron Trains with 735th Air Mobility Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    48th Aerial Port Squadron

    735th Air Mobility Squadron

    TAGS

    48th Aerial Port Squadron
    735th Air Mobility Squadron
    624th Regional Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT