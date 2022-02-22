NHTP Cultivates Culture of Safety and Improvement

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms / Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms held its 7th Annual Process Improvement Fair Feb. 22. The Process Improvement Fair capitalizes on the expertise students gain in eliminating waste and redundancy and increasing efficiency in their Lean Six Sigma courses. This year, there were seven entries. First place was awarded to the team from Branch Health Clinic China Lake (which included members from the Adult Medical Care Clinic Mental Health Department aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center). The first-place poster is titled: Integrating Primary Care & Behavioral Health in Remote Military Settings. Second place was awarded to the team from the Pharmacy Department, with a poster titled, Cost Savings Using QR Codes. Third place was awarded to the Patient Centered Medical Homeport Team for their poster titled, Updating Corpsman Competency Checklists. The judging panel was composed of NHTP Director for Administration, Lt. Cmdr. David Cavallario, NHTP Chief Medical Officer, Cmdr. Jami Peterson and NHTP Quality Management Department Head/Joint Commission Coordinator, Ms. Mary Ellen Hogan.



Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms Director and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms Commanding Officer, Capt. Grant Wallace, noted that he’s earned his black belt in the Lean Six Sigma program. “It really helps you think about things differently,” Wallace said. “Even if you don’t win today, these are great projects and you should build upon them and take on new projects. It really will help your career. I’m excited to see so many people involved in this,” he said. “The PI projects make us more efficient and more safe and that’s where we need to be; so great job everyone,” Wallace concluded.



Process Improvement Fair Coordinator, Lt. Courtney Park, Division Officer for the Optometry Department, said she was impressed with the quality of this year’s process improvement fair submissions. “The amount of work and time participants devoted to this project is a real indication that Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms is a high-reliability organization,” Park said.



Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms is a leader among military treatment facilities in terms of process improvement and the Lean Six Sigma curricula. In July 2021, the command sponsored a five-day Lean Six Sigma process improvement course. Course instructor, Michael Teegartin, said he normally sees class sizes of 10-12 students in much larger facilities that aren’t considered remote. His class at NHTP had 32 registrations and 27 actual students. “It’s the culture of the Navy Medicine and Readiness Command Twentynine Palms Command that accounts for the large class size,” Teegardin said. “The students in this class understand the importance of improvement and working in a high-reliability organization.”



In April of 2021, NHTP hosted its first TeamSTEPPS Train-the-Trainer Certification Course. The curriculum is designed to produce master trainers/instructors who will then teach healthcare teams how to utilize TeamSTEPPS to enhance a culture of safety in their own workspaces. Course topics include improved communication, conflict resolution, collaboration and patient-safety measures.

