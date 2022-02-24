Confindustria Day at Caserma Del Din showcases facilities and future projects

VICENZA, Italy – Members of the Vicenza Confindustria met with leaders of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa on Feb. 22, 2022, to tour the facilities at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, as well as learn more about the mission of SETAF-AF and projects that the U.S. Army has planned in the Vicenza community.

Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling addressed the group, highlighting the important partnership that exists between the U.S. Army and the communities where Soldiers here live and work in.

“Today is an opportunity for the United States Army and the Confindustria to get together and discuss topics, find out where we have things that are mutually beneficial for each of us, and find out how we can help each other in this community,” Rohling said.

The group discussed upcoming construction projects and upgrade plans for the military facilities in Vicenza. Rohling emphasized that contracting and completion of the projects will be locally sourced, in order to directly benefit the communities in and around the Vicenza area where the Army is based.

The ongoing projects include road construction, upgrades to facilities, and the reconstruction of military family housing.

In addition to discussing the future of the U.S. Army in Vicenza, Confindustria members were given a tour of the Caserma Del Din facilities, which included a demonstration of the virtual firing range on the base, as well as a hands-on military equipment display.

