A SAVINGS SLAM DUNK! March spotlights sports and frozen food specials at your commissary

By Sallie Cauthers, DeCA Marketing Directorate





FORT LEE, Va. – It’s no wonder military commissaries are highlighting healthy foods during March considering the variety, value and convenience of nutritious items labeled throughout the Defense Commissary Agency’s stores worldwide.



“We also offer other promotions that help our customers save more throughout the store, including those with the annual college basketball championship tournament theme, St. Patrick’s Day, and the kick-off to the NFL ProCamps for Kids,” said Bonita Moffett, DeCA sales director. “And we offer healthy frozen foods with deep discounts during March for Frozen Food Month.”



DeCA’s industry partners – vendors, suppliers and brokers – are collaborating with commissaries in March to offer discounts beyond everyday savings. Overseas stores may have substitute events for certain promotional programs. Customers are asked to check their local commissary for details on dates and times for the following promotions:



• NFL ProCamps for Kids. From March 14 to April 10, select commissaries worldwide will have a chance to win an NFL ProCamps for their installation. Winning installations will host a free football skills camp for military children in first through eighth grade. Campers will learn from NFL players. Qualification for a camp is based on an installation’s commissary sales of designated P&G products and customer votes. Look for mass displays in participating commissaries.



• The 2022 Cute Kid Contest. Do you have the cutest kid in the military? Commissary shoppers can enter their child’s photo in a contest from March until June 4 for a chance to receive $1,500 and be featured in an issue of FAMILY Magazine. Visit familymedia.com/cutekid/ for details and entry form.



• “Salute to Savings.” During March, General Mills is honoring all military members with high-value store coupons, premium giveaways and basketball-themed displays in their commissary for savings on its products.



• Win a VIP Race Day Experience. Starting in March, stateside commissary shoppers can participate in Smithfield’s “Finish in Style” sales promotion, which will include big prizes and substantial savings on Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous® and Armour® Meatball products. One commissary shopper will win a VIP Race Day Experience grand prize pack, including a gift card for race tickets, travel and accommodations, plus a meet and greet with Smithfield #10 car driver Aric Almirola. To enter, buy three or more products and visit Smithfielddecasweeps.com (from your personal device) to upload a photo of your commissary receipt showing the purchases of three or more of the previously mentioned brand products in a single transaction during the sweepstakes period. In addition to the grand prize, 15 first prize winners will each receive one $50 Commissary Gift Card. To participate and read the official rules, visit www.Smithfielddecasweeps.com. Coupons will also be available in stateside commissaries while supplies last. Patrons can save an additional $3 when they buy three participating Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous® or Armour® Meatballs brand products. Look for commissary displays.



• K9s for Warriors and Del Monte partner to give a new “leash” on life to rescue dogs and military heroes. In March when you purchase Del Monte products in your local commissary, you are helping support two veterans to receive a service dog. For more information, contact K9sForWarriors.org.



• “Charlie Awards.” S&K Sales is proud to announce the 28th Annual StarKist Tuna’s “Charlie Awards” promotion, offering savings on tuna to commissary shoppers worldwide March 14-27.



• March is National Frozen Food Month and Coleson’s Seafood is offering super savings on a healthy and delicious protein source. During March, their frozen flounder and tilapia fish is $1 off and their salmon and cod are $2 off. Check out your commissary’s frozen food section for several special savings.



• “Make Every Day Earth Day.” In support of Earth Day (April 22), General Mills is featuring the “Make Every Day Earth Day” event from March 28 to April 24. Participating stores will feature savings and high-value coupons on natural/organic products such as Annie’s, Cascadian Farm, Muir Glen, Larabar and Food Should Taste Good items such as macaroni and cheese, ready-to-eat cereal, canned tomatoes and pasta sauces, and healthy snack foods.



“Your commissary is chillin’ in March with super cool pricing in their frozen food section and slam dunk savings throughout the store for the annual college basketball tournament,” Moffett said. “Don’t miss these savings. It’s definitely worth the trip!”

-DeCA-





