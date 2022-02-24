U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden makes day special for ill teenager

WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s command team, Directorate of Emergency Services, fire department and staff from the Wiesbaden Army Airfield, all came together Feb. 23 to make it a special day in the life of a terminally-ill teenager.



After receiving a last-wish request to see a “real Army tank,” the garrison worked with the Children's Hospice Bärenherz Wiesbaden (Kinderhospiz Bärenherz Wiesbaden) and the teenager’s family to coordinate the best experience possible. With full command support, the Garrison quickly coordinated a variety of static displays and military interactions to show the teenager.



When asked to support, DES director, Lt. Col. Jon Jackson didn’t hesitate one moment,



“I will roll out the red carpet for this boy and ensure his family never forgets how the U.S. military showed up for him.”



The Garrison began the visit with a police escort of the hospice staff, the special ambulance car “ASB Wünschewagen” and the teenager’s family to Boyd Boulevard, where a static M60 A3 Patton main battle tank sits. Antonnio Boone, the airfield’s Air Traffic and Airspace Officer and Airfield Tower Chief, worked on a tanker crew during his time on active duty and volunteered to speak to the child about tank operations and his experiences.



Maj. Eduardo Serrano, executive officer at the Garrison’s command group, assisted with Spanish translations, as the teenager and family are from Venezuela originally.



The Garrison’s DES also provided static displays and a working military dog interaction for the teenager. Brig. Gen. Jed Schaertl, deputy commanding general for mobilization and reserve affairs, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, cleared his calendar for the morning so he could meet and spend time with the teenager and his family. Schaertl even donned protective gear to spotlight how a military working dog can attack.



The garrison also showcased a fire truck and a crash truck from the fire department, spotlighting different features and capabilities for the family to interact with.



After the visit at Boyd Boulevard, the group went to the airfield, showcasing a view of a C-12 Huron aircraft and a UC-35 jet. In addition, a water truck demonstration showed how it discharges water, highlighting one of the ways the fire department responds to an aircraft crash on the airfield



The teenager’s father told the garrison team that his son had not smiled this much in months. “We are so happy and grateful that the U.S. Army did all this for our son. This was such a meaningful experience.”



The garrison fulfilled this teenager’s wish and visit with the help of a variety of directorates, units and German agencies, representing the great partnerships the U.S. Army is proud to share with the Wiesbaden community overall, here at “Our Home in Germany.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 07:36 Story ID: 415189 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden makes day special for ill teenager, by Nadine Bower, Connie Dickey and Brady Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.