Tool models project efficiency

The recently-developed electronic Form 813 Tool is eclipsing legacy processes as the preferred means of submitting requests for environmental impact project analyses.



By decreasing the time, and reducing the amount of effort required to process National Environmental Policy Act requests, the Form 813 Tool has proven a bonus for Air Force Materiel Command users.



“Users were looking for ways of making the review of NEPA project submissions more efficient and standardized,” said Pamela Willis, senior NEPA specialist contractor, Air Force Civil Engineering Center/NEPA Division.



The NEPA mandates a review of all proposed changes to structures or lands which could impact the environment on federal facilities. Form 813 is used to capture those changes that do not have a significant effect on humans or the environment. These can be excluded from the normal, more detailed review process.



Requests for review of actions can be submitted by using either the standard form or the new Form 813 Tool.



The Air Force Form 813 was originally built as an Adobe PDF-based document. It was the primary means of submitting projects for environmental review for many years. However, the PDF form was cumbersome, and ways to streamline and facilitate the process were sought.



The Form 813 Tool is an electronic system that mirrors the Air Force Form 813 in basic format. It is the 813 with upgraded features supported by a fluid database.



One beneficial difference of the Form 813 Tool is the ability to track projects throughout the review process using the system’s database.



The database shows both old and currently active projects, and it can be accessed by both users and non-users.



“The 813 Tool makes the process easier. I like that I have all the pieces, 813, attachments, experts review, etc., all in one location,” said Astrid Walerius, Environmental Impact Analysis Process, program manager, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.



A Common Access Card or Personal Identity Verification Card is required to gain access to the database. It does not matter whether the project sponsor uses the Form 813 Tool or continues to use the traditional Air Force Form 813.



“It is much easier to get connected to the proponent through use of the new Tool because all of the questions in the new format clarify for the proponent what the reviewer needs to know more than it does with the Adobe PDF,” said Walerius.



Use of the new Form 813 Tool is not currently required, however the productivity and ease of use is a win for AFMC users throughout the enterprise.



“I’m very excited for how the 813 Tool can help NEPA processing. I think this new tool might be a great way to better serve AFMC clients and understand their challenges and missions,” said Maj. Patrick Milott, Headquarters, Air Force legal Operations Center, Environmental Law Center.



Access to the new Form 813 Tool through eDASHcan be found at https://intelshare.intelink.gov/my.policy

