NMCB THREE Detail Sasebo Seabees begins preliminary checks for upcoming Motor vehicle storage and maintenance facility project

Sasebo, JP- U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 Detail Sasebo is located next to one of the largest fueling points in mainland Japan and holds a key embarkation point in support of Combined Task Unit 75.5.1. This specific detail, in conjunction with civilian contractors, is working on a $1.6 million Motor Vehicle Strorage and maintenance facility that will enhance the capabilities and operations of Naval Beach Unit Seven (NBU-7) at Yokose Naval Base. “These structures are needed to keep mechanics and vehicles out of the harsh elements while providng vehicle storage.” Said Detail Officer in Charge Steelworker Chief Kent McCormick “This project has brought awareness to our capabilities not only to NBU-7, but has put us on the radar for future support from CTF 75 in Command Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan.

“Everywhere in Sasebo we are recognized or our quality construction and versatility to get the project accomplished. Our Detail is excited to get this project moving forward in the right direction along with NBU-7. My hopes and expectations are that this project brings more awareness to what we can bring to Commander Seventh Fleet operations. Our Seabees have and will continue to gain more in rate and project knowledge, along with building bridges to strengthen our partnerships with the fleet and host nation locals.”

NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations.

