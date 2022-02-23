Exchange Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

Photo By Sgt. Trenton Fouche | Lori L. Chapman will retire after 31 years of putting smiles on the faces of service...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Trenton Fouche | Lori L. Chapman will retire after 31 years of putting smiles on the faces of service members and civilians at the headquarters of the Illinois National Guard on Camp Lincoln. Chapman was honored by the Illinois National Guard leadership on Feb. 23 at Camp Lincoln, IL prior to her March 1 retirement. see less | View Image Page

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Exchange hadn’t even been built yet, when Lori L. Chapman decided to apply. Her husband, who had transferred into the Illinois Army National Guard, told her that they would be converting a locker room into a shoppette on post. For Lori, that was enough to put in a job application.



Now, after 31 years of putting smiles on the faces of service members and civilians at the headquarters of the Illinois National Guard on Camp Lincoln, she will be retiring. Chapman was honored by the Illinois National Guard leadership on Feb. 23 prior to her March 1 retirement.



“Lori has certainly become part of the Illinois National Guard family,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “I remember meeting Lori as a second lieutenant at the Exchange many years ago.”



Over the years, Chapman has helped bring Exchange services to wherever Illinois National Guard Soldiers and Airmen needed them,” said Col. (ret.) James Smith, the Chief of Staff for the Illinois Department of Military Affairs. “Where we’d go, she’d go.”



In addition to the Camp Lincoln Exchange, Chapman also helped set up Exchange services at the Illinois Army National Guard’s Marseilles Training Area in Marseilles, Illinois.



Chapman said she was excited for the opportunity to work at an Exchange and, 31 years later, still loved her job.



“We had just moved back to Illinois after living in Texas,” Lori said. “My husband decided to come into the Illinois Army National Guard and told me that they were making a store out of his locker room, so I just knew that I had to apply.”



Growing up with an active-duty Army father, she had been familiar with going to the shops on post. This would spark her interest and help her understand the significance of her role.



“The store wasn’t even put together yet,” she said. “I came in and helped put it together. I helped with shelving, priced the merchandise, and unloaded the truck before our grand opening.”



The store would officially open in August 1991. Lori’s role would soon go from part-time to full-time management. Lori attributed her role as a military spouse to being helpful with managing her employees and ensuring the store’s success.



“A lot is expected of you, with the suspense times, reports and facility analysis every month,” she said. “Being married to a Soldier, it’s a lifestyle that I kind of grew up with.”



Throughout the decades, Lori has gained the respect and admiration of her peers. Both civilians and service members recognize her for being a tremendous asset to Camp Lincoln.



“In 2003 I came here as the personnel officer,” Smith said. “We were right in the middle of the ramp-up for Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) and Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and we partnered with Lori while we were moving troops through Soldier Readiness Processing (SRP). We had no idea how much of a load it was going to be, but she jumped right in and brought out products for our troops like shaving gear, candy bars and all that. She would adjust her inventory to the needs of the Soldiers every day. I knew that this wasn’t just a job for her, this was a calling, and she was all about supporting our troops. I will miss her.”



Lori says that she has enjoyed her time at Camp Lincoln and hopes that she has made a positive impact on the many people that she has met.



“I’m grateful that I’ve been here for 31 years, It’s going to be hard to retire,” said Chapman. “I’ve made a lot of friends. We’re always seeing a lot of new, young people coming in, which is a good thing. Seeing everyone come through the store to get what they need makes my day.”



