Ceremony officially affiliates Cyber Military Intelligence Group with Army Intelligence and Security Command

FORT GORDON, Ga., -- Members of the new Army Cyber Military Intelligence Group (CMIG) officially marked their affiliation with the Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) in a command designation ceremony at Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) headquarters here, Feb. 23, 2022.



The CMIG is an INSCOM unit built to operationally support ARCYBER intelligence requirements, unit officials explained. Just over half of the CMIG’s personnel come from within ARCYBER’s ranks, and it will function under ARCYBER’s operational control.



During the ceremony CMIG personnel exchanged the ARCYBER shoulder sleeve insignia (SSI) for the INSCOM SSI. ARCYBER commander Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty removed the ARCYBER SSI from CMIG members’ sleeves, and INSCOM commander Maj. Gen. Michele H. Bredenkamp replaced it with the INSCOM SSI.



The ARCYBER and INSCOM commanding generals determined the need for the CMIG and led its creation, unit officials said. The CMIG’s function is to direct, synchronize and coordinate intelligence support to information advantage, cyberspace, information operations and electronic warfare operations. It is designed to perform functions not found elsewhere in the intelligence community. Its unique information advantage-focused, multi-discipline, cross-specialty teams bring together intelligence and non-intelligence and network operations data from a variety of public and other sources to provide ARCYBER’s operations center with products that support decision-making.



In addition, the unit will manage and provide intelligence support to U.S. Cyber Command via support to ARCYBER, assigned geographic combatant commands and the intelligence community.



In his remarks at the ceremony, Fogarty said the designation marks a historic moment in the collaboration of Army cyber and intelligence forces.



“Why are we doing this? It’s to recognize that operations in the information domain are driven by intelligence,” he said.



He said the formation of the CMIG is a win-win for cyber and intelligence because of the vital partnership between intelligence and operating and protecting networks.



“If you’re missing one of those, you can’t operate. That’s the bottom line,” he said.



Bredenkamp said the event symbolizes the many opportunities ahead as it enables INSCOM’s ability to bring intelligence support to ARCYBER and enhances their partnership.



“A lot of hard work has been put into this over the last few years, but there’s a lot of work ahead,” she said. “Every move together will be as a team. There’s a lot of opportunity, and we look forward to it.”



The INSCOM SSI consists of a battle-axe shaped shield with a yellow border divided into quarters of silver gray and oriental blue bearing a crossed white flaming torch and white lightning flash over a vertical yellow double-webbed key. The quartered field alludes to the four primary intelligence functions: collection, analysis, production and dissemination of intelligence. The lightning bolt signifies worldwide electrical communications, both friendly and hostile, and the torch stands for knowledge and vigilance. The double-webbed key is symbolic of security and control. Gold and silver (yellow and white) denote achievement and energy; gray and blue symbolize determination and loyalty.



------------



