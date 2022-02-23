One team, one fight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Chosnel Raymond, logistics officer with Marine Wing Support...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marines and Sailors stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, conducted a joint training exercise at the station’s Navy Boat Docks to strengthen cooperation and teamwork between the services on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

    The Marines and Sailors participating in the exercise were given the opportunity to conduct ship-to-shore and Logistic Over-the-Shore training. From this joint exercise, the service members increase individual, unit readiness and cohesion, and make themselves more proficient in their military occupational specialty.

    “Marine Wing Support Squadron 271 (MWSS-271) has recently redesigned its internal structure in the spirit of Force Design 2030 and Commandant’s Planning Guidance,” Capt. Chosnel Raymond, a Logistics Officer with MWSS-271, said. “We seek to test our new structure, integrate with our naval brothers and sisters, and experiment with Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations Concepts in this ‘crawl’ phase of our experimentation.”

