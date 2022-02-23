Vermont Army National Guard to deploy in support of United States Capitol Police

Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases...... read more read more Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases from the Vermont National Guard. (Vermont National Guard photo illustration by Acting Deputy Public Affairs Officer Marcus Tracy)(A banner, text, color overlay, and logo were added to the original photo) see less | View Image Page

Approximately 100 Vermont Army National Guard Soldiers will support security operations in Washington D.C. beginning later this week.



Vermont Soldiers from Headquarters Company, 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) will lead Vermont's contribution to the Physical Security Task Force.



“Our Vermont National Guard Service members continue to step up and serve when called upon,” said Vermont Governor Phil Scott. “Their sense of service is admirable, and I know they will represent Vermont well, just as they did last year when they helped ensure the peaceful transfer of power during the Presidential Inauguration.”



The Guard worked with Governor Phil Scott to ensure Vermont could assist in this mission without impacting its support of the state’s COVID-19 response, or other state needs.



Soldiers from 186th Brigade Support Battalion; Headquarters, 86th IBCT (MTN) and the 172nd Public Affairs Detachment will also deploy as part of the Task Force.



“I received nothing but praise for the support to the Capitol our Soldiers from the 172nd Cavalry provided last January,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont adjutant general. “Their conduct increased our reputation for competence and professionalism, and I believe that is why Vermont received the call again.”



The element from Vermont joins nearly 600 National Guard service members deployed to conduct traffic control operations including the observance, monitoring and restricting of any truck traffic at designated posts in support of U.S. Capitol Police law enforcement activities, including by providing security at major points of entry to the U.S. Capitol Complex. The public’s safety is the top priority of the National Guard.



All Soldiers deployed to the National Capitol Region are fully vaccinated and will continue to follow COVID-19 protocols in accordance with Center for Disease Control guidelines, they tested negative for COVID-19 before departing Vermont and they will receive an additional test upon their return.



