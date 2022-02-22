One Love Workshop Aboard USS Essex

Sailors and Marines participate in a semi-monthly “One Love” workshop aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2).



The purpose of the workshop is to provide resources, tools and trainings to help people understand the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships, as well as early warning signs of abuse.



“The workshop is a way for people to discuss and identify what healthy and unhealthy relationships look like whether it is with a partner, friend, family or co-worker,” said Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Thomas Martin, a facilitator for the workshop. “We want to embrace and integrate healthy relationships into our culture early on in our careers so that it makes yourself and others around you better.”



The “One Love Escalation Workshop”, was founded by the mother of Yeardley Love, a woman who was killed by her ex-boyfriend. After her death, her mother learned how prominent personal partner abuse was and wanted to prevent others from experiencing what she did.

During the course, participants can expect to learn healthy and unhealthy signs in a relationship, national service providers/helplines and personal experiences from other participants.



“I hope that attendees of the course will learn a little something about themselves, and start to make positive change in their relationships,” said Chief Yeoman Kody Krystynak, a facilitator for the workshop. “Additionally, I hope courses like this are an impetus for a change in our culture. We can all do better at being an active bystander when we see someone in duress.”



Participants can expect peer-to-peer discussion as well as watching a video on some of the signs of a healthy or unhealthy relationship when joining the class that spans over a two-hour period.



“Feedback has thus far been incredibly positive, and attendees report that the course materials are very effective.” said Krystynak. “The ‘One Love’ organization put a lot of work into the quality of the instructor materials. This course frames the conversation in a way that is easily understandable, incredibly relatable and realistic.”



“As a victim of emotional and psychological abuse, I immediately saw the value of getting this message out - especially to young adults - with the goal of helping them to avoid some of the mistakes and hardships I've experienced,” said Krystynak. “I would love to have attended this course earlier in my adulthood, because I have never seen the information presented in such a manner! I hope to help others have the same revelations, and hopefully help themselves or a partner.”



Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.



