Navy pilot wins SHAPE International Basketball Tournament as part of US All-Armed Forces women's basketball team

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Navy Lt. Alix Membreno, from Queens, N.Y., an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter pilot assigned to the “Wolfpack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, represented the U.S. as a member of the All-Armed Forces women’s basketball team during the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) International Basketball Tournament, Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, 2021.



The annual tournament took place at a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) facility in Mons, Belgium, where teams representing NATO countries competed for the title.



“This tournament has been hosted for quite some time for the men’s team,” said Membreno. “This was the first time that the U.S. had a women’s team go, and we won.”



The team competed against Great Britain, Netherlands, Latvia, and defeated France in the championship on Dec. 4.



This is Membreno’s first year on the All-Armed Forces women’s team, and was grateful for the opportunity to compete and win for the U.S.



“I played basketball at the Naval Academy from 2010 to 2014,” said Membreno. “I thought the last college game I played was going to be the last time I would ever play organized basketball, and it was my first true heartbreak. The ability to put on a uniform that says ‘USA’ and play the sport that I love again means everything to me.”



