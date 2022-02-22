AFGSC commander visits KAFB, with focus on Striker Culture

U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, visited Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 7-9, 2022, with his spouse, Marsha Cotton, and Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith, AFGSC command chief.

During his multi-day visit, Cotton toured various locations and engaged with Team Kirtland members through open discussion to learn about their ongoing missions and initiative in Striker Culture.

“Striker Culture is about dignity and respect,” said Cotton. “It’s about understanding your why and helping lift people up when they’re down. All of us are down at times, whether you’re wearing four stars or no stripes.”

Cotton also learned about the mission capabilities of many facilities, including the 377th Medical Group, 377th Security Forces Group, Sam E. Parish Airman Leadership School and the Innovation Lab. During his visits he coined several Strikers for their innovation and contribution to the mission.

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Vattioni, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander, spoke about the general’s visit.

“This was their first visit as the senior-most leaders of our major command,” said Vattioni. “It was an opportunity for them to garner a current view of the many missions and initiatives executed by our Fighting Tigers, but also to meet, listen to, and learn with our teammates on a personal level.”

Cotton concluded his visit with an all-call at the Base Theater where he spoke to Team Kirtland about Striker Culture and the AFGSC Lines of Effort.

“I am incredibly proud to serve as your commander,” said Cotton. “I am incredibly proud to be your wingman, not only as members of Global Strike Command, but as members of the United States Air Force. I want to thank you for all that you do.”

