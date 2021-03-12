Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point units face off in the annual field meet

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok | Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Johnson, sergeant major of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2......

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Story by Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Seven events. One winner. An age-old family feud. Who will come out on top?
    Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2 (MWHS-2) went head-to-head with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) in competition for the trophy during the annual field meet held at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 3, 2021. The annual field meet allows the two biggest squadrons on MCAS Cherry Point to build camaraderie and engage in friendly competition.
    The Marines from each squadron competed against each other in a variety of different events, including a pull-up challenge, obstacle course relay, Dizzy Izzy race, fireman carry relay, maneuver under fire competition, a seven-ton pull, and a flag football game. After losing the trophy in 2019, H&HS came out on top and took it back home.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok)

