Cherry Point units face off in the annual field meet

Photo By Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok | Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Johnson, sergeant major of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok | Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Johnson, sergeant major of Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2 (MWHS-2), and Lieutenant Col. James Doyle, commanding officer of MWHS-2, pass the trophy to Sgt. Maj. James Petty, sergeant major of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), and Lieutenant Col. Julian Flores, commanding officer of H&HS, during the annual field meet at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 3, 2021. The annual field meet allows the two biggest squadrons on MCAS Cherry Point to build comradery and engage in friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Aliannah Bartok) see less | View Image Page

Seven events. One winner. An age-old family feud. Who will come out on top?

Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2 (MWHS-2) went head-to-head with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) in competition for the trophy during the annual field meet held at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 3, 2021. The annual field meet allows the two biggest squadrons on MCAS Cherry Point to build camaraderie and engage in friendly competition.

The Marines from each squadron competed against each other in a variety of different events, including a pull-up challenge, obstacle course relay, Dizzy Izzy race, fireman carry relay, maneuver under fire competition, a seven-ton pull, and a flag football game. After losing the trophy in 2019, H&HS came out on top and took it back home.

(U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok)