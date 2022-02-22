Modernized Basic Readiness Officer Course Returns in Record Time

By Mr. Randy L. Mitchell

Naval Medical Forces Support Command Public Affairs



JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO – FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 22, 2022) The Basic Readiness Officer Course (BROC), formerly Basic Medical Department Officer Course (BMDOC), returned to the fleet in record time due to the diligent work of two dedicated women designated as the “dynamic duo,” within Naval Medical Force Support Command’s (NMFSC) Integrated Learning Environment (ILE) team.



Dr. Darlene Collins and Ms. Celeste Coates, officially re-aligned the two-person shop from Navy Medical Modeling and Simulation Training (NMMAST) to the Education, Planning and Integration office in August 2021. As they continued their primary work of Navy e-Learning (NeL) course creation and life-cycle management, the duo completed a heavy lift to deliver the four-course set for BROC in record time.



The initial request to revise the course came from Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC) as the course owner. Normal life-cycle maintenance allows for 10-percent upgrades at a time, and the BROC request required a 46-percent increase in content primarily because it increased from three to four courses.



“The success of the ILE team to deliver high-quality courses at a consistently high-velocity is due to teamwork, the ability to develop excellent customer relationships with open communication with the SME team, and continuous process improvement from incorporating Lean Six Sigma and project management techniques,” said Collins. “Those factors, combined with the team's 20 plus years of experience, a passion for excellence, and dedication to duty, make us a powerhouse for producing and maintaining the Navy Medicine online courseware.”



Behind the scenes, the ILE team follows the standard Navy (P)ADDIE instructional systems design framework that many instructional designers and training developers use to develop courses. The name is an acronym for the phases it defines for building training and performance support tools: (Planning) Analysis, Design, Development, Implementation, and Evaluation course development model and the NAVEDTRA 136 manual to provide life-cycle maintenance for 98 online courses and coordinate delivery of emerging technology learning solutions.



The development time for an online course is often calculated based on the course duration and level of interactivity. For example, a click-through refresher course like "Off-duty Employment," which is one-hour or less in duration and has no test items, would take 50 hours to develop (a ratio of 1:50). Compare that to a highly interactive one-hour course like "Cyber Awareness," which would take 175 hours to develop (a ratio of 1:175).

With that understanding, the BROC course set is moderately interactive with a 1:100 development ratio, clocks in at 33 hours of student learning time, and includes 3,798 screens, knowledge checks, and final exams. It would normally take 3,300 hours of development or about 18 months at this ratio. However, the ILE dynamic duo team was able to execute the course revisions in one year.



The team overcame its fair share of challenges such as the NeL testing and publication services site in New Orleans going down for four weeks due to Hurricane Ida damage. A second unexpected delay happened when NeL went down for six weeks due to a contract change, and the NeL employees had to wait on their CAC card re-issuance.



“This level of dedication and ability to overcome obstacles displays the ILE team’s commitment to service,” said Lt. Cmdr. Roberta Orozco, department head of NMFSC Education and Training Directorate (M7). “The passion they bring every day is like no other. Each time they are presented with a challenge, they pursue it as an opportunity. That, to me, is inspirational and I am honored to serve alongside them.”



The ILE team’s performance commitment to their service to Navy Medicine and its Sailors has not been lost on NMFSC leadership within their directorate either.



“Despite organizational changes and challenges, this Dynamic Duo, with their high-velocity quality performance and passion consistently provide superb products,” said Cmdr. Neva Fuentes, deputy chief of staff, NMFSC Education and Training Directorate. “They reliably are ahead of schedule and that has an unparalleled impact on Navy Medicine Sailors and directly impacts Navy’s Ready Force.”



Accessible with a CAC via Navy eLearning (https://learning.nel.navy.mil/ELIAASv2p/), you can search the course catalog for the four BROC courses using Prefix: CFHP and the following titles.



Title:

B-ROC Unit 1: Organizational Structure, Relationships, and Policy

B-ROC Unit 2: Utilization and Management of Resources Course

B-ROC Unit 3: Operational Policies and Procedures

B-ROC Unit 4: Navy Medicine Division Officer (DIVO)/ Department Head (DH) Functions and Sailorization

