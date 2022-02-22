FLEET MARINE FORCE AVIATION COMMANDERS GATHER TO DISCUSS AVIATION MATTERS

Photo By Lance Cpl. Caleb Stelter | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Mark R. Wise, center, deputy commandant for aviation, and...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Caleb Stelter | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Mark R. Wise, center, deputy commandant for aviation, and other members of the Executive Marine Air Board pose for a photo at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Feb. 8, 2022. Wise visited MCAS Cherry Point to conduct the Executive MAB, tour facilities and new construction for aviation operations, fly the CH-53K King Stallion, and meet with Marines of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Caleb Stelter) see less | View Image Page

Washington, D.C. – Marine Corps Deputy Commandant for Aviation Lt. Gen. Mark Wise met with the commanding generals from the four Marine air wings at the Executive Marine Air Board (EMAB) aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina on Feb. 8.



Marine aviation leaders met to discuss a range of topics during the EMAB, such as aviation talent management, the impacts of the continuing resolution, aviation integrated planning team findings, future missions and capabilities, and aviation sustainment. Each topic requires substantial attention and support from the aviation community to achieve maximum readiness.



“A big thank you to all of the staffs that made this event possible. This EMAB is an essential part of addressing our most complex challenges,” said Wise.



The MAB facilitates communication between Headquarters Marine Corps departments, the Fleet Marine Force, and the Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE) stakeholders. Inside the MAB, leaders are able to share ideas, work through issues, and make decisions on some of the biggest issues affecting Marine aviation. Marine aviation continues to lead the way in combat capability enabling the MAGTF.



As Deputy Commandant for Aviation, Wise chairs the MAB, with the commanding generals from the four Marine air wings serving as principal members. Regular contribution from advisory members enhances the MAB’s effectiveness by injecting constructive feedback and subject matter insight originating from HQMC, the NAE and the Department Defense at large.



“These forward-looking forums provide the venue to not only gather tremendous insight, but also to make decisions on items that will advance Marine Corps aviation into the future,” said Marine Air Board Coordinator Lt. Col. Robert Barbaree.



To keep cohesion and flow of information throughout Marine aviation, the MAB consists of four yearly meetings broken out into an Executive MAB, Advisory MAB, Full MAB, and Greybeard MAB. The uniqueness of the Greybeard MAB is that it consists of all retired aviation general officers, as well as those from non-aviation backgrounds, to provide their experience and outside perspective.



Over the course of the past two years, Marine Corps aviation recognized the importance of continuing to safely gather – from across the fleet – and engage in open dialogue that facilitates the Commandant’s modernization vision. The last executive MAB took place in July 2021 in Dallas, Texas during the Marine Aviation Readiness and Operations Summit in which the Commandant of the Marine Corps joined the MAB to discuss major challenges and opportunities associated with Force Design.



