Army medical maintenance expert earns doctorate, sets positive example for others

TRACY, Calif. -- For a lead technician and forward-repair expert at one of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical Maintenance Operations Divisions, time management is an important part of the job.



And that’s just to handle the day-to-day tasks and mission requirements.

That’s why Dr. Nathanael Rodriguez-Sanchez’s ability to balance his work and home life, while still finding the time to complete his schooling to earn a doctorate in Business, is quite a remarkable achievement.



“For five years, I never had a ‘relaxing’ weekend,” Rodriguez-Sanchez said.



An Army veteran who served eight years on active duty, Rodriguez-Sanchez has worked at USAMMA’s MMOD in Tracy, California, for the past five years, starting as a contractor before entering federal service in 2017.



In addition to being a team lead, he also serves on the division’s elite Forward Repair Activity-Medical, or FRAM, team, making his accomplishment more remarkable, especially to Division Director Isaac Newman.



“It wasn’t a surprise that he obtained (his doctorate),” Newman said. “It was that none of us were even aware he was working toward one.”



Newman said the rigors and demands of a team lead and FRAM member are intense on their own, underscoring Rodriguez-Sanchez’s dedication and drive when considering the extra work required to complete his advanced degree.



“How someone can obtain a PhD and juggle a family of five, demands of work and still reach his dream shows discipline, dedication and fibers of a true professional, one whom I am proud to have on the team,” Newman said.



Since July 2020, Rodriguez-Sanchez has served as MMOD-Tracy’s X-ray equipment team lead, a role that functions similarly to a unit supervisor who ensures the daily tasks of their colleagues are completed in a timely manner.



“We work in the modalities of radiography, tomography, fluoroscopy and ultrasound,” Rodriguez-Sanchez said. “I see the lead position as an extension of leadership of the organization -- like a liaison between the chief and the technicians.”



The added responsibility of serving on MMOD-Tracy’s FRAM team, a deployable asset that takes expert medical maintenance on highly technical types of equipment directly to units in the field, only adds to Rodriguez-Sanchez’s achievement, Newman said.



“Dr. Rodriguez-Sanchez is a visual living proof to inspire all of us that with dedication, discipline and desire all things are possible,” he said. “It is hard enough to juggle life, a demanding profession, a family and ever-changing priorities.



“To do all of that and still find time to accomplish this, it’s just amazing and we at Team Tracy are quite proud of this achievement and everything he has been able to accomplish,” Newman said.



USAMMA, a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command, operates three MMODs located across the United States. Each MMOD operates as a center of technical excellence in specific types of equipment, such as medical imaging, pulmonary or laboratory equipment.



In addition to MMOD-Tracy, other USAMMA MMODs are located at Hill Air Force Base in Utah and Tobyhanna Army Depot in Pennsylvania.



Rodriguez-Sanchez said increasing his education has been a personal goal for a long time, and he hopes that reaching those goals can be an inspiration to his family and those who work alongside him.



He said he chose to continue his education in business because business principles can be applied to any industry or line of work, along with one’s personal life. Teaching could be an option in the future, but Rodriguez-Sanchez said he’s not ready for a career change because he enjoys what he does.



“The more I study, the more I learn. We never stop learning,” Rodriguez-Sanchez said. “Education helps me develop organizational, communication, writing and presentation skills, and how to think critically and strategically. All those skills translate to the electronics field.”



Reflecting on his current role as a team lead at MMOD-Tracy, he said he also strives to set a positive example, emphasize the importance of the job and always act professional.



“The doctorate degree is helping me sharpen those skills at the highest level,” Rodriguez-Sanchez said. “I just want to be the best team leader that I can be, set the example for others and promote a culture of learning in my organization.



“I believe in the mission of this organization and it is a privilege to be able to represent USAMMA.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 10:04 Story ID: 415031 Location: TRACY, CA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army medical maintenance expert earns doctorate, sets positive example for others, by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.