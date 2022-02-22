Task Force Liberty members families doing their part

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ. –

Our mission Operation Allies Welcome spans beyond just Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Multiple military installations have led efforts to assist in giving the Afghans a new life in the United States. Some of these installations include Fort Lee in Virginia, Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, and Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.



However, it isn’t just Military giving a helping hand. Many everyday Americans have volunteered to do their part including Jarad Usher who has been volunteering in Reno, Nevada.



“I read an article on one of the local news platforms about the resettlement efforts in Reno,” said Jarad Usher. “I reached out to the organization mentioned in the article. Several months later the volunteer qualification process started.”



Jarad Usher isn’t the only Usher helping the Afghan refugees. Before Jarad began volunteering, he found out that his brother, Master Sgt. Chad Usher, is leading the public affairs office for Task Force Liberty at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.



“My brother has traveled all over the world and it’s given him a different perspective,” said Chad Usher. “Understanding different cultures has given him a drive to help others who haven’t been given the same opportunities he’s had.”



Jarad describes the various ways he’s helped out during his time volunteering to help the Afghan refugees.



“I do anything from helping with the cultural orientation days, helping at placement agencies, write resumes, to taking the kids up to highschool to buy school clothes with the help of donations,” said Jarad Usher. “English tutoring has just started too.”



Jarad Usher speaks on some of the interactions he’s had with the Afghan refugees during his volunteering.



“A family of five was particularly endearing,” said Jarad Usher. “The father was a guard at the embassy in Kabul, he always had an upbeat and welcoming personality. I would like to see his children succeed here.”



Jarad Usher talked about how it’s important to help the Afghans because of their assistance in the past.



“They helped us and I understand they are in an extremely difficult situation,” said Jarad Usher. “I want to provide the help they need to contribute, succeed and live comfortably in the United States.”



Some of the Afghan refugees were those that helped our armed military service members in the past.



“To me, if any of them contributed in any way to the safety of our people in Afghanistan,” said Jarad Usher. “I'd like to help give them the best chance of making it here.”

