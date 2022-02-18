MEDCoE resumes high school tours

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas –20 Students from Dillard McCollum High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Course (R.O.T.C.) toured the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) to learn about the many career opportunities in Army medicine available to high school and college graduates, February 16, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



The visit was initiated by retired Army Lt. Col. Charles Burton, a former 70F health services human resources officer who worked on JBSA before his retirement in 2017. Burton is now the Senior Army Instructor, McCollum High School, located in Harlanddale Independent School District, San Antonio, Texas.



The student visit was the first hosted by the MEDCoE since the pandemic. In June 2021, the training and education institution responsible to train the Army’s medical professionals, resumed tours for educators who could demonstrate they were fully vaccinated or proof of a negative COVID test. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and MEDCoE personnel, student tours were halted until local COVID-19 conditions improved, to include FDA approved vaccines for their age group.



Educator and student tours are part of the MEDCoE’s on-going effort to improve the quality of future officers and Soldiers by identifying and assessing the right talent, skills and credentials needed for Army Medicine to succeed. Capable future Soldiers and leaders are vital to the enduring success of the Army’s all-volunteer force.



The Army offers over 60 science and medicine career paths; each are trained at the MEDCoE at some point in their career. MEDCoE trains and educates nearly 30,000 students in over 360 training and education programs annually.



The MEDCoE Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, welcomed the juniors and seniors, explained the many benefits of joining the Army and pursuing a career in Army Medicine, discussed the various training the students would get to observe during the tour, and even offered to connect with them if they were ever in need of an Army mentor.



“Take in as much information as you can to get you where you want to be, and to align with your interests and future goals,” LeMaster said.



During the nearly three hour tour, students got the opportunity to visit and observe training in preventative medicine and zoology, environmental health and observed Army dental assistant, respiratory therapist, surgical technician training at the Medical Education and Training Campus. Students also got to spend time at the Army Medical Department Museum and the Army North Caisson Stables.



For more information on a career in Army medicine, visit https://www.goarmy.com/amedd.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 09:44 Story ID: 415028 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCoE resumes high school tours, by Tish Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.