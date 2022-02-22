Courtesy Translation: State government renews corona protection regulation

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 21 FEB 2022

State government renews corona protection regulation



Minister President Bouffier: "The situation in the hospitals is stable, according to the expert commission, the peak of the omicron wave has passed. We can look confidently to springtime."



The Hessen state government has renewed the Coronavirus Protection Ordinance based on the resolutions of the last Minister Presidents' Conference and specified gradual relaxation of the measures in it. The background is the falling infection figures and the currently stable situation in hospitals. "The expert commission of the federal government has deposited that the Omikron wave has now passed its peak. This is our guidance. Against this background, it is possible for us to get back to our normal life - step by step and with caution, because the pandemic is not over yet," said Hessen's Minister President Volker Bouffier.



"With the opening steps agreed on nationwide, we are providing a clear perspective to the very sectors that have particularly and repeatedly suffered from the restrictions in the past two years: the restaurant and hotel industry, the event industry in culture and sports, as well as clubs and discotheques."



Hessen's Health Minister Kai Klose cautioned against negligence: "We all long to leave the restrictions behind us. But if we become careless now and abandon all caution, we may be facing a yo-yo effect in the fall. This is the time for cautious relaxations - mask, distance and hygiene measures will continue to accompany us, because Corona will continue to accompany us. The highest possible vaccination rate is the most important key: therefore, please get vaccinated! This is the best protection against a severe course of infection - for yourself and for everyone else. There are still uncomplicated vaccination offers in numerous places throughout Hessen, including doctors' offices and pharmacies. Take advantage of them so we can all face spring with the best possible protection."



Relaxations according to three-step plan --



In a three-step plan, certain restrictions will now be gradually lifted. In the first step, effective Feb. 22:



• Contact restrictions currently in place for vaccinated and convalescents in public spaces will be eliminated. Previously, meetings with no more than 10 people used to be allowed. Contact restrictions for the non-vaccinated and non-recovered will remain in place for now.



• Testing requirements in schools will also be changed. Currently, students are tested daily for two weeks after a positive corona case in a class. In the future, these daily tests will take place for only one week. The rest of the time, there will be three mandatory tests per week for unvaccinated students. Fully vaccinated or recovered students will continue to be offered voluntary participation in testing.



In the second step, starting 4 March:



• More participants or spectators will be allowed at events again. Different guidelines will continue to apply for events held outdoors and indoors.



• Outdoors:

o max. 25,000 participants/spectators

o max. 75 percent capacity utilization for 500 seats or above

o 3G rule for more than 10 participants/spectators

o 2G-plus rule for more than 500 participants/spectators



• Indoor spaces:

o max. 6,000 participants/spectators

o max. 60 percent occupancy rate for 500 seats and above

o 3G rule for more than 10 participants/spectators

o 2G plus rule for more than 500 participants/spectators



• In most indoor areas, 3G proof is sufficient. This means that access is possible for vaccinated, recovered, and those with daily test.



Specifically, this applies to the following indoor areas:

o Sports halls, gyms, saunas and indoor swimming pools

o Interiors of zoos, botanical gardens and amusement parks

o Casinos and gambling halls

o Castles, museums, galleries and memorials

o All services on the body



Important: The requirements for wearing medical masks remain in effect. The 3G rule also applies exclusively to indoor areas. Outdoors, test,proof of vaccination of recovery are still not required there.



• 3G proof will then also be sufficient for access to the catering trade as well as hotels and other overnight accommodation establishments.

Important: In gastronomy, the 3G rule also applies to outdoor areas.



• Discotheques can also reopen the indoor areas under the 2G plus rule.



• In schools, the mask requirement at the seat will no longer apply (effective Monday, March 7).



At the same time, the Minister President warned that there is no legal basis for Corona protection measures from Mar. 20 on. "If the Infection Protection Act, which expires on Mar. 19, is not extended at the federal level, all the rules will fall away at once," Bouffier said. At the state level, he said, there would then be no way to continue, for example, a mask requirement in buses and trains. However, he said, there must continue to be a way to protect vulnerable groups from Corona infections. "For this, we need a legal basis for basic protection measures. Only the federal government can provide that," he explained.



In conclusion, Bouffier underscored, "It is good that the expert commission gives the assessment that the peak of the omicron wave has passed and that we can now also give people their freedom back due to the mild courses. However, we must remain cautious and prudent. The opening steps must not make us forget that we are living in a pandemic with a highly contagious virus."



Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/landesregierung-erneuert-corona-schutzverordnung