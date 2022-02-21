Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Garrison leaders thank Installation Safety Office team for OAW support

    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders thank Installation Safety Office team for OAW support

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart are shown in a photo Feb. 15, 2022, with members of the Installation Legal Office at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The garrison leaders made a special visit to thank them for six months of support for Operation Allies Welcome (OAW).

    The OAW mission completed at Fort McCoy on Feb. 15, 2022.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
