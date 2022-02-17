165th Airlift Wing Deploys Tactical Airlift Package in Support of U.S. Air Forces Europe

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood | A Georgia Air National Guard crew chief with the 165th Airlift Wing marshalls a C-130...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood | A Georgia Air National Guard crew chief with the 165th Airlift Wing marshalls a C-130 Hercules departing Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, Georgia on Feb. 15, 2022 carrying deploying members from the 165th Airlift Wing. The Airmen will deploy in support of U.S. Air Forces Europe commanders by providing logistical support and a tactical airlift package supplying military aid. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood) see less | View Image Page

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Members from the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, deployed on Wednesday from Savannah- Hilton Head International Airport to support U.S. Air Forces Europe with a tactical airlift package supplying logistical support and military aid.



“The members of the 165th Airlift Wing are proven multi-domain capable Airmen prepared to perform a diverse number of roles,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Noren, commander, 165th AW.



The United States maintains significant numbers of combat-capable forces in Europe that exist to deter aggression and if deterrence fails, stand shoulder to shoulder with our Allies against that aggression.



Collectively, this force is trained and equipped for a variety of missions to deter aggression and to reassure and defend our Allies.



We are working closely with our European Partners to set the stage for this deployment, and we appreciate their support.



This heightened readiness posture ensures the forces that would constitute the U.S. contribution to the NATO Response Force are ready to carry out their federal missions on short notice.