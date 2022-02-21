US Forces, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Resilient Shield 2022

YOKOSUKA, Japan – U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Forces will participate in Resilient Shield 2022 from Feb. 21- 25, at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Japan, and other command centers throughout the region.



Resilient Shield is an annual computer-based Fleet Synthetic Training-Joint (FST-J) exercise focused on Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD), designed to test U.S. Naval tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) against potential regional threats while ensuring Japanese and U.S. forces are well-rehearsed in executing those TTPs.



"Resilient Shield serves to enhance cooperation and further integrate the unmatched missile defense capabilities of Japan and the United States. This exercise will hone our tactical and operational skill to defeat the most stressing missile defense contingencies in the INDOPACOM region," said Capt. Leslie Sobol, Director of 7th Fleet Task Force Integrated Air and Missile Defense.



Resilient Shield 2022 is specifically focused on maintaining and improving the integrated operational capabilities of the Japan Self-Defense Force, and joint U.S. forces throughout the BMD exercise.



"Resilient Shield provides U.S. and Japanese forces an opportunity to enhance bilateral capabilities essential to regional ballistic missile defense," said Cmdr. Grant Bryan, commanding officer, USS Barry. “This exercise is critical to strengthening both our interoperability and our friendship, as well as ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region through credible deterrence against those who pursue interests counter to international norms."



Both U.S. Navy and JMSDF BMD-capable ships, along with the U.S. Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and JGSDF, JASDF, provide an all-domain robust missile defense capability that supports regional security and stability.

More than 77 Japan and U.S. commands will be participating in Resilient Shield 2022.



Commander, Task Force 71 is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, and is the principle surface force supporting and defending U.S. interests and allies in the Indo-Pacific.



As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50 to 70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

