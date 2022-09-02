USS Gravely (DDG 107) Departs Souda Bay, Greece

Photo By Seaman Moises Sandoval | 220205-N-ED646-0216- SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 5, 2022) Sailors aboard the Arleigh...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Moises Sandoval | 220205-N-ED646-0216- SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 5, 2022) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) heave mooring lines while pulling into Souda Bay, Greece, for a scheduled port visit, Feb. 5, 2022. Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval) see less | View Image Page

SOUDA BAY, GREECE –Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) pulled in to Souda Bay Naval Station, Greece, for a scheduled port visit Feburary 5- 9.



Sailors aboard Gravely organized a myriad of events in the port of Souda Bay for their fellow Sailors to enjoy and become familiarized with the local culture and population of the area.



No nation can confront today’s challenges alone, and the ships of Carrier Strike Group 8 are committed to preserving a mutual commitment and trust with allied partners. As a part of that commitment, Gravely’s crew made offered a helping hand to the local community.



“Ships participate in COMRELs during their port visits in order to reach out and interact with the local community,” said Lt. j.g. Hannah Godfrey, Gravely’s community relations (COMREL) coordinator. “Most of the COMRELs also allow our sailors to give back to the local community while representing their country.”



As the world strives to recover from the effects of the pandemic, issues like food insecurity still plague many, and the Sailors assigned to Gravely are taking part in healing one community at a time.



“Gravely traveled to a local orange grove to pick oranges to take to the local Boys and Girls Home,” said Godfrey. “This COMREL allowed our Sailors to interact with local community and provide food to the Boys and Girls Home.”



Join the Navy, see the world, an ideal that most Sailors embraced at the time they chose to enlist in a maritime service. After several weeks at sea, Gravely sailors received the opportunity to explore and bask in a foreign culture and ambience.



“Souda Bay, Greece, has a huge variety of things to offer for Sailors seeking to experience a bit of culture and history,” said Electrician Technician 1st Class Lawrence Hunter, Gravely’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) president. “Two examples of this are the Historical Northwest Crete and the Knossos Palace tours.”



The Historical Northwest Crete tour spans from the airport of Maleme, a pivotal area in the Battle of Crete, to the ancient church of Hermit St. John in the village of Spilia. The Knossos Palace tour allows Sailors to explore the ancient Minoan civilization palace that dates back to 2500 BC and was excavated by Sir Arthur Evans of the British School of Archaeology.



“We let the crew dictate what tours they want to go on,” said Chief Cryptologic Collection Technician Robert Birmingham, MWR chief. “We offer a variety of them, and the most popular ones are the ones we advertise after walking the deck plates and having Sailors give their opinion on what they like.”



As a seasoned Sailor and leader, Hunter encouraged junior sailors throughout the ship to make the most of their port visit and to make memories that most will never have the opportunity to.



“Much like any port visit, we hoped Sailors took little piece of the area they visited,” said Hunter. “Many people don’t get to experience what we do and visiting foreign countries, mingling amongst people who are not of our nationality is one of the things this Navy has to offer. With these tours we are hoping that they can take something back home with them and share with family and friends.”



Gravely Sailors had a number of events to choose from where they were able to spend time together in learning about the local customs and history of the Souda Bay area. Whatever event they ultimately decided on gave them an opportunity to honor the host country and their own outside of the skin of the USS Gravely.



“I suggest to all of our Sailors to sign up for COMRELs because it will gives them a sense of fulfillment,” said Godfrey. “It is not only an opportunity to reach out to the local community, but it gives you a chance to represent your country as a United States Sailor.”



