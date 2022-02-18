Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congratulations January 2022 Student of the Month award winners!

    Congratulations January 2022 Student of the Month award winners!

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers | U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Group commander, and Chief...... read more read more

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to the Students of the Month and Rope of the Month winners for January.

    Each month, the 17th Training Group presents awards to students who stand out amongst their peers.

    Students and instructors select and vote for the student they saw rise above the rest within their squadron to receive Student of the Month and Rope of the Month awards.

    A Rope is a student who has taken on additional responsibilities. Only one rope is recognized each month for the entire group, again selected and voted for by their peers.

    These students have worked hard for these awards and have shown their dedication to their squadrons, and the training they receive at Goodfellow.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 15:37
    Story ID: 414948
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congratulations January 2022 Student of the Month award winners!, by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Congratulations January 2022 Student of the Month award winners!
    Congratulations January 2022 Student of the Month award winners!
    Congratulations January 2022 Student of the Month award winners!
    Congratulations January 2022 Student of the Month award winners!
    Congratulations January 2022 Student of the Month award winners!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17 Training Wing Public Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT