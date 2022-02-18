Congratulations January 2022 Student of the Month award winners!

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers | U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Group commander, and Chief...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers | U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Breana Oliver, 17th TRG superintendent, presents Airman 1st Class John Mule, 312th Training Squadron student, the 17th TRG Rope of the Month award for January 2022, outside of Brandenburg Hall, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022. Military Training Leaders present different ropes to Airmen who display exceptional qualities to lead their peers. Mule was recognized for his hard work and dedication in his rope duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers) see less | View Image Page

Congratulations to the Students of the Month and Rope of the Month winners for January.



Each month, the 17th Training Group presents awards to students who stand out amongst their peers.



Students and instructors select and vote for the student they saw rise above the rest within their squadron to receive Student of the Month and Rope of the Month awards.



A Rope is a student who has taken on additional responsibilities. Only one rope is recognized each month for the entire group, again selected and voted for by their peers.



These students have worked hard for these awards and have shown their dedication to their squadrons, and the training they receive at Goodfellow.