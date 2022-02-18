Congratulations January 2022 Student of the Month award winners!

Congratulations to the Students of the Month and Rope of the Month winners for January.
Each month, the 17th Training Group presents awards to students who stand out amongst their peers.
Students and instructors select and vote for the student they saw rise above the rest within their squadron to receive Student of the Month and Rope of the Month awards.
A Rope is a student who has taken on additional responsibilities. Only one rope is recognized each month for the entire group, again selected and voted for by their peers.
These students have worked hard for these awards and have shown their dedication to their squadrons, and the training they receive at Goodfellow.
