DeJuan Carter receives Black Engineer of the Year Award

DeJuan Carter, chief of engineering and construction division for the Little Rock District is receiving a Modern Day and Technology award at the Black Engineer of the Year awards ceremony on Feb. 18, 2022.



The Black Engineer of the Year Awards in science, technology, engineering and math recognize innovative leaders. Carter was selected for this award because he exemplifies a personal and professional commitment to the Army’s diversity and leadership initiatives.



“I’m grateful to be recognized … it’s really an honor,” Carter said.



Carter is a native Arkansan who was born and raised in Little Rock. He attended J.A. Fair High school and graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.



He has been employed with USACE for nearly 30 years. Carter began his career in the Little Rock District in 1992 as an engineering co-op student and obtained a position as a DA Intern after he graduated college. He spent one year in the program, rotating amongst various sections before eventually becoming a structural engineer in Design Branch.



Over the last three decades, Carter has held various roles within USACE to include structural design engineer, construction manager, project manager and supervisory program manager to include duties as Dam/Levee/Bridge Safety Officer and Chief, Engineering and Construction Division.



As Chief of the Engineering and Construction Division he leads three Branches: Design, Construction and Hydraulic Technical Services. His team is responsible for the execution of all technical elements, construction placement and water management.



When discussing the Hydraulic Technical Services aspect of his career he emphasized that hydropower projects, “Are extremely significant because they are a resource for energy. It provides power to real people who need it at an affordable rate.”



While Carter enjoys his work, he also realizes the importance of keeping a good work- life balance. He likes to spend time with his family and is an active member of his church. He also participates in a variety of activities that include cycling, weight training, general aviation and is a member of the Art Porter singing group.



Some of the meaningful projects Carter has participated in over the years include the Little Rock Air Force Base Fuselage Trainer, LRAFB flight simulator addition, U.S. Border Fence projects and the Three Rivers Civil Works project.



“The LRAFB projects were meaningful because they help to train and keep some of our military personnel at the ready,” he said.



Additionally, when asked why he considers the Three Rivers Project meaningful Carter stated, “It will help to solve a huge problem for the navigation industry. The problem is the Arkansas, White and Mississippi rivers essentially converge at one access point, and at this location, water can flow in a variety of directions. This is problematic because navigation must remain predictable to positively impact our economy. This project is a long-term solution that will aid us in achieving that goal.”



Carter will be receiving the award via a virtual ceremony on Feb. 18.

