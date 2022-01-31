Naval Station Norfolk Galley Receives 5 Star Galley Award

By Operation Specialist 3rd Class Sindy Lopez



NAVAL STATION NORFOLK- Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk’s galley was presented with the 5-Star Accreditation award for their service and food presentation, and participated in the “Best of the Mess” where they achieved first place Jan. 31st, 2022.

The 5-Star Accreditation for food service excellence is based on the Navy review team’s on-site evaluation of strict criteria regarding the overall quality of food service, including records, inventory practices, training, sanitation and food preparation. To achieve the five-star accreditation a facility needs to receive at least 790 points out of a possible 820. Once a five-star accreditation is awarded, the facility will retain this rating for one year.

NAVSTA Norfolk’s commanding officer Captain David Dees and executive officer Janet Day presented the award on to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nicole Campbell, the NAVSTA Norfolk galley food service officer, and her crew, Tuesday February 8, 2022. Dees expressed gratitude for their achievement.

“I am extremely proud of the entire crew for achieving this award,” Dees said. “This award is about doing it right on a daily basis. You all provide exceptional professionalism and commitment to the patrons each and every day, and achieving this award is a total-team effort. Congratulations.”

The NAVSTA Norfolk galley provides meal to over 700 Sailors daily. NAVSTA Norfolk galley not only provides stellar service to customers and guests, but also houses several culinary based competitions offered to the other galleys in the region to boost the morale of the Culinary Specialist rate.

"You go through a lot of preliminary phases to really start training for a competing, but we were ready," said Campbell. "We do a lot of training here, and I believe that's what shows when it comes time to compete."

Achieving a 5-star Accreditation is a prerequisite to being a candidate for the Captain Edward F. Ney award. The Ney Memorial Awards Program is cosponsored by the Secretary of the Navy and the International Food Service Executives Association (IFSEA). IFSEA is a nonprofit food service association dedicated to enhancing the professional image and growth of persons serving the food service industry. The awards encourage excellence in Navy food service programs, with the objective of improving the quality of life for Navy personnel.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 10:21 Story ID: 414925 Location: VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Station Norfolk Galley Receives 5 Star Galley Award, by PO3 Sindy Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.