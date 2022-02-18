Human Capital Professional Building Dynamic F-35 JPO Workforce

Photo By America Henry | Gevonka Denson, previously the US Air Force Talent Management Officer, now the acting...... read more read more Photo By America Henry | Gevonka Denson, previously the US Air Force Talent Management Officer, now the acting Human Capital Deputy for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office (JPO), poses for a portrait to accompany a “SpotLightning” feature story. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built. (Photo by America Henry-Wingo/Released) see less | View Image Page

CRYSTAL CITY, VA. (Feb. 18, 2022) – Gevonka Denson, the Chief Human Capital (CHC) acting deputy at the F-35 Joint Program Office (F-35 JPO), considers that organization's people to be the most significant resource in the workplace – and she places her bet on the F-35 JPO team.



The F-35 JPO is an assorted collection of professionals composed of U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps service members; government civilians; contractors; and international partners.



"I'm proud of the uniqueness of the program. I'm proud to be part of an organization that brings together nationalities, backgrounds, and experiences. An organization driving to the common goal of continuing to keep the F-35 a viable and sustainable platform to support national defense," said Denson. "This mix of people means that having a solid human capital team is essential to keeping a strong F-35 JPO. We work hard within CHC to build upon and support the excellent expertise and skills brought in by its people."



CHC can be described as the "People Team." Its mission is to make the F-35 JPO the best place to work through improved hiring practices, enhanced recruitment process, management of facilities and building infrastructure, and circulating training and continuing education to the workforce to enhance organic growth and career planning. Denson and F-35 JPO's talented human capital team look to maximize employee value at the F-35 JPO with the goal of making it the single most desirable assignment in defense acquisition. However, Denson's professional journey began with a different focus.



After graduating from Georgia Southern University in 2002, Denson arrived at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, eager to begin a training program called Outstanding Scholars.



"It was a three-year program that I completed within the 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Group. I learned the intricacies of depot maintenance ranging from production to finance for C-5 and C-17 aircraft, followed by time in the Software Maintenance Group in support of process improvement. I determined then it was time to professionally and personally expand myself. So I applied for a civilian career-broadening position within Air Force Personnel Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas," she said.



Denson believed stepping into the Air Force Personnel Center would give her first-hand knowledge of its personnel processes. This step allowed her to foster its most crucial resource – the people.



"For three years, I supported career development functions within the Logistics Career Field Team. I started my tour as the program manager for the Recent Graduates Program that allows multiple major commands to engage in succession planning to grow logistics professionals. Like myself, I transitioned to working outplacements for personnel to obtain permanent positions after completing civilian developmental education or career-broadening assignments. I helped people navigate a path to achieve career success," she said.



After completing her stint at the Air Force Personnel Center, Denson moved to the RQ-4 Global Hawk Program where she gained valuable experience in acquisition, modernization, and sustainment activities. She then moved to the Washington, D.C. area in 2019 to join the F-35A Integration Office.



Denson missed working personnel duties, so transitioning to the F-35 JPO Air Force talent manager made perfect sense. As CHC acting deputy, Denson works with the leads of Workforce Management, Infrastructure/Services/Facilities, Strategic Initiatives, Manpower Analysis, and the systems commands on several high-level tasks.



"Apart from supporting Air Force hiring and development strategies to fill critical F-35 JPO requirements in my Air Force talent manager role, as CHC acting deputy, I have become more aware of and postured to collaborate across the totality of the work performed within CHC. From our support of the Facilities Team completing day two renovations to being a champion for improving the nomination and submissions for numerous awards and development opportunities, our JPO personnel are most deserving. I believe all of these CHC activities ensure the success of the JPO mission," she said.



Denson also discussed how the Workforce Development Team is launching the F-35 JPO Sharing Talent and Realizing Success (JPO STARS) Mentoring Program. She encourages JPO personnel to become mentors and prepare mentees to match these mentors.



"We have a great group of folks working on it coupled with a growing interest from our F-35 JPO community. It is a program that, once it is in a good battle rhythm and our workforce is excited and aware, will endure long after those of us who are here today!" exclaimed Denson.



The F-35 JPO provides an opportunity to be part of aviation history. As the program welcomes fresh and experienced newcomers, Denson offered a few words of wisdom.



"Don't feel like you have to know everything in week two of your career or feel you have to be competing for a senior position at the end of your first year. I think there exists a pressure to advance and advance quickly. So, grow where you are planted. You want to become proficient in your functional area, and you and your organization will be better for it," said Denson.



Denson added there is much to be learned from a colleague who embarks on a different path in life.



"To be open to the experiences of others, you may realize you had a learning moment, and it takes away the stereotype that may exist," said Denson. "For myself, there are times I thought one way, but when I asked and listened, opened myself up, I learned something! And then I get to know someone that has a similar hobby or passion, and you build a connection."



Denson thinks it is essential for people to be inclusive and empathetic allies to colleagues from different backgrounds because it makes a stronger team.



"As I reflect on the accomplishments of the African American community, I again look to being open to listen and learn from each other. We have different diversities within the F-35 JPO that offer so much to one another. Sometimes we only think about diversity as certain aspects of a person. But there is diversity in every person and their experience. It is not enough for a few groups to engage in conversations about diversity. Everyone must take part. If we are open to each other, we can be stronger together," explained Denson.



Denson emphasized that the most significant resource will remain the people who keep the F-35 JPO an essential, effective, and incredible place to work!