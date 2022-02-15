Naval Station Norfolk’s Pierside Entertainment Center Hosts Inaugural Heritage Bowling Tournament

By Mass Communication Specilaist 2nd Class Emily Casavant



NAVAL STATION NORFOLK - Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk’s Pierside Entertainment Center began it’s first annual Heritage Bowling Tournament onboard NAVSTA Norfolk Feb. 15.

The Heritage Bowling Tournament is the first tournament that Pierside Entertainment Center has hosted since completing it’s year-long renovation in May of 2021. Five teams participated in the tournament which began on Feb. 15 and will continue until Feb. 24. The departments participating include NAVSTA Norfolk’s Transient Personnel Unit, Unaccompanied Housing, the galley, MWR and the command triad.

“Why a bowling tournament,” said Captain Janet Days, Executive Officer Naval Station Norfolk. “Why not? It’s a safe, indoor activity and it’s something that brings folks together.”

Days was the originator of the event with a goal to bring awareness to the bowling alley on base and bring the local naval community together. She is also a participant in the tournament.

“Holding a bowling tournament was an awesome idea,” said Kelly Wirfel, NAVSTA Norfolk Public Affairs Officer and bowling tournament participant. “My favorite part, by far, is meeting people from the various NAVSTA Norfolk departments, many of which I would have never met if it was not for this event. It’s a great way to meet people, have fun and build comradery.”

The bowling alley has been on base for many years and was once an integral part of community recreation onboard NAVSTA Norfolk. With the new renovations, the goal is to, once again, become a destination for fun, safe, family and command entertainment.

“We want everyone to come out to Pierside Entertainment center and just have a good time,” said Brandon Lopez, Bowling Manager. “We have great food, a friendly staff, an incredible establishment and we can’t wait to see everybody come out here.”

Pierside Entertainment Center is open every day of the week and currently has multiple promotion events, such as customer appreciation day on the last Friday of every month. The center is also hosting a Mardi Gras party on Friday, Feb. 25, with music and entertainment. For more information on schedules and upcoming events, visit https://www.navylifensn.com/ or call 757-445-0646.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 09:56 Story ID: 414920 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Station Norfolk’s Pierside Entertainment Center Hosts Inaugural Heritage Bowling Tournament, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.