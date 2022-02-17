The event, hosted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade command, featured opening remarks by Col. Angel Estrada, 16th Sustainment Brigade commander, and a speech by Rick Miller (1st Sgt. Retired), Quartermaster, Post 2566 Iron Rock Post.



"Diversity and inclusion. That's the bottom line. This is our Army, and our Army is as strong as we are because we all come from diverse backgrounds, and we're inclusive in whatever we do," said Col. Angel Estrada, 16th Sustainment Brigade commander.



Miller, the guest speaker, was previously the VFW post commander for Post 2566 Iron Rock Post and is currently the Quartermaster and membership chair.



"Black History Month is to reflect the sacrifices of those who came before us," said Miller. "Make sure you know your heritage and your history. You will find some very interesting things if you talk to your grandma or great-grandma about what they experienced and learn from them."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 03:30 Story ID: 414910 Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade host celebration of African-American history, by SGT Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.