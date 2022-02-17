The Law with Aloha

The Hickam Legal Office is responsible for a wide range of legal practices all to ensure the law, good order and discipline within the Air Force is upheld.



“Military justice and discipline is a large part of what we do, but on the flip side, we have a civil law section that aids members with legal assistance issues,” said Master Sgt. Paul Asp, 15th Wing Judge Advocate Law Office superintendent.



The legal office focuses on all justice matters, primarily dealing with military justice cases, including special and general courts martial and advising leadership, to include frontline supervisors, on the boundaries of disciplinary actions to take in the best interest of the Air Force.



“Military justice isn't about kicking people out or getting anyone in trouble, we are looking out for the best interest of the member and the Air Force,” said Staff Sgt. Savannah Perez, 15th Wing Judge Advocate noncommissioned officer in charge of military justice. “We work hand-in-hand with first sergeants and commanders to come to the best decision for the Airmen.”



While not always about military justice and discipline, this office is able to provide helpful resources to Air Force members and their families.



“Customer service goes hand-in-hand with legal assistance,” said Perez. “If an Airmen were to deploy within 30 days, we help them with powers of attorney, wills, or any other legal advice they need.”



When dealing with any kind of case that involves victims, the Victim and Witness Assistance Program is a program in place to help Airmen who may be going through a traumatic time.



“The paralegals work as victim liaisons and work together with the special victims counsel to guide victims to all the resources they need and explain to them the rights they have.” said Perez. “We walk them through each step of a court martial and reassure them of their rights, their right to counsel, and if eligible, their right to federal compensation.”



The legal professionals work hard to find the truth in every case they work on and ultimately find military justice.



“At the end of the day, we are the principal advisors to commanders and first sergeants helping them ensure they have the most disciplined force ready to accomplish the mission,” said Asp.



For more information regarding legal matters, please contact the Hickam Legal Office at (808) 449-1737.

