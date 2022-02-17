Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich

RS BALTIMORE MAC WINS MCRC MAC OF THE YEAR

ATLANTA – Marine Corps Recruiting Command named Recruiting Station Baltimore’s Sgt. Nathaniel Q. Hamilton the MCRC Marketing and Communication Marine of the Year during the annual MAC Summit at Wunderman Thompson, MCRC’s contracted advertising agency, Feb. 9, 2022.



Hamilton’s efforts to master his duties resulted in the doubling of the RS’s public service announcement’s value leading to $4,471,350 in free advertising through local radio, television and billboard placements. Additionally, he generated more than 1,300 quality leads resulting in the enlistment of 121 future Marines. Hamilton’s cost per lead average was $105.90 per lead, a number well below the National average.



“Sgt. Hamilton provides constant support to our command. He does the little things that make a big difference, whether it is finding opportunities for our Marines to interact with the community, speak with media outlets, or provide social media training, he makes a significant impact and it doesn’t go unnoticed,” said Capt. James Bird, Executive Officer of RS Baltimore.



Hamilton, a native of Havre de Grace, Md., was selected first out of 48 MACs across MCRC and awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his achievement.



“There is 48 of you out there and we appreciate every single one of you. Every single person on this duty matters. What you bring to the table matters,” said Maj. Gen. Jason Q. Bohm, MCRC Commanding General in an address to the Marines and civilian personnel during the MAC Summit prior to Hamilton being named MAC Marine of the Year.



Marines assigned to MAC duty must work individually in a fast-paced environment in support of their respective RSs, sub-stations and recruiters.



“Sgt Hamilton is professional, disciplined and efficient. He knows now to identify solutions and make them happen for our recruiting station quickly and effectively. As a MAC, he has to work independently, and his maturity, courage and competence make him a force multiplier,” said Bird.



MACs are responsible for managing the media program, creating public affairs guidance to support the RS headquarters staff and recruiters, creating and publishing recruitment marketing plans, and soliciting media outlets to support the RSs PSA program. Additionally, MACs are charged with managing the social media program and hosting numerous enhanced area canvassing events in order to generate leads for the RS’s recruiters. This all in addition to their regular jobs as a Communication Strategy Marine.



Hamilton is solely responsible for an area comprising of approximately 15,000 square miles across four states and the District of Columbia. The RS has 11 recruiting sub-stations , 19 permanent contact stations, and two Officer Selection Stations. The RS also contains 218 Priority High Schools.



“Sgt. Hamilton has a great work ethic which has been praised on many occasions throughout the year he has been assigned to Recruiting Station Baltimore.” Said Staff Sgt. Nathanael Carberry, 1st Marine Corps District Communication Strategy Chief. “He’s earned the support and respect of his command group and Marines throughout his RS.”



Hamilton, a graduate of Aberdeen High School in Aberdeen, Md., worked unassisted while coordinating enhanced area canvassing events in RS Baltimore, creating and carrying out dozens of successful events while during a widespread pandemic. He attributed the success of these events to adapting and working in accordance to strict COVID guidelines. Hamilton also claims luck and good timing was instrumental as they were able to host events where the virus was not spreading as much.



Not only did Sergeant Hamilton make recruiting during the Coronavirus pandemic possible, his action directly assisted the recruiting station to be awarded 1st MCD’s ‘RS of the Year’ for the first time in its history.



“Our PSA numbers were incredible, and I honestly think that’s what set me apart from the other MAC’s and what won me this award.” Said Hamilton. “I’m pleased and proud of the award, but it’s not about the recognition to me.”



Every year, MCRC encourages the MAC Marines to find new ways to enhance and improve their area’s marketing efforts. In recognition of their efforts, six district MAC’s are named MAC of the year for their district, but only one of the six will be selected as the MCRC RS MAC of the Year. This year’s district awardees were: 4th MCD, Cpl. Nello Miele; 6th MCD, Sgt. Kaila Fierstos; 8th MCD, Sgt. Anika Lewis; 9th MCD, Staff Sgt. Timothy Smithers; and 12th MCD, Sgt. Sarah Ralph.

