513 ACG first to employ latest mask technology

Airmen of the 513th are expected to be the first to use a new in-flight gas mask while deployed.



The M69 mask is designed to provide 12 hours continuous head, eye and respiratory protection against chemical and biological agents, radiological particulates, and certain toxic industrial chemicals.



M69 masks have a left/right filter mount configuration to accommodate aircrew preference. For example, co-pilots may prefer a mask with the oxygen hose mounted on the right side of the mask, while the pilot may prefer a mask with an oxygen hose mounted on the left.



If the crew position is “multi-seat qualified,” the hose positioning needs to be taken into consideration. The new mask also features an external drink tube and coupler, which connects to the communication/hydration assembly and allows for connection with a water canteen.



“The old mask didn’t have a drinking tube. If you got thirsty you were done,” said Tech. Sgt. Walter Bolles, Flight Equipment Specialist with the 513th Air Contol Group.



The water canteen cap replaces the M1 canteen cap.



“We are expected to activate sometime next year,” said Bolles. “If everything goes according to schedule, the 513th ACG will be the first unit in Air Force Reserve Command to go downrange with this new gear.”

