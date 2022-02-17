USAFWC vice commander visits 505th CCW

Brig. Gen. Lamar Pettus, USAF Warfare Center vice commander, met with Col. Trey Coleman, 505th Command and Control Wing commander, and his senior leaders to discuss the wing's key missions: joint and coalition exercises and training, operational testing, and the modernization and innovation of operational command and control for the warfighter at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 10, 2022.
|02.17.2022
|02.17.2022 15:10
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
