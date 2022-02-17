USAFWC vice commander visits 505th CCW

Photo By Debora Henley | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Evan “Lamar” Pettus, USAF Warfare Center vice commander,...... read more read more Photo By Debora Henley | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Evan “Lamar” Pettus, USAF Warfare Center vice commander, center, is welcomed by Lt. Col. Aarron Cornine, 505th Combat Training Squadron commander, rt, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 10, 2022. Pettus learned about the 505th Combat Training Squadron's current support to USAF and joint exercises and upcoming BLUE FLAG exercises which have evolved from a tactical command and control exercise to a realistic and dynamic replication of real-world pacing challenges (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley) see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Lamar Pettus, USAF Warfare Center vice commander, met with Col. Trey Coleman, 505th Command and Control Wing commander, and his senior leaders to discuss the wing's key missions: joint and coalition exercises and training, operational testing, and the modernization and innovation of operational command and control for the warfighter at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 10, 2022.