    USAFWC vice commander visits 505th CCW

    USAFWC vice commander visits 505th CCW

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Story by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Brig. Gen. Lamar Pettus, USAF Warfare Center vice commander, met with Col. Trey Coleman, 505th Command and Control Wing commander, and his senior leaders to discuss the wing's key missions: joint and coalition exercises and training, operational testing, and the modernization and innovation of operational command and control for the warfighter at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 10, 2022.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 15:10
    Story ID: 414870
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Command and Control

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    USAF
    505th Command and Control Wing
    operational command and control
    Brig. Gen. Lamar Pettus
    USAFWC vice commander

