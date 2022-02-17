Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force and USACE break ground for new vehicle maintenance facility at Whiteman Air Force Base

    Col. Travis Rayfield speaking at groundbreaking for maintenance facility at Whiteman Air Force Base

    Photo By James Lowe | U.S. Army Col. Travis Rayfield addressed leaders present for the groundbreaking for...... read more read more

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Story by James Lowe 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    A group of Air Force and Army leaders joined with construction professionals to mark the groundbreaking for the new vehicle maintenance facility at Whiteman Air Force Base near Knob Noster, Mo., Feb. 16, 2022.

    With airmen and civilians providing maintenance for the growing fleet of support vehicles at the base in facilities – some constructed during the build up to World War II – the Air Force funded the new consolidated facility which will greatly increase safety and efficiency. The Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, serve as the construction agent for this military construction project. L.S. Black Constructors, of Saint Paul, Minn., is the prime contractor.

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Anson, commander of the 509th Logistics Readiness Squadron, said he was following through for the work of many previous leaders over the last ten years and privileged to witness the new construction and he hopes to be commanding the Maintenance Squadron when the opening ribbon is cut in about two years. “I am excited to see this new modern facility at work, and the increased efficiency it brings to conquer armor, aircraft generation and munitions support assets, snow fleet, material handling, and construction equipment and many more in support of 509th Bomb Wing, 131st Force Support Squadron and 442nd Fighter Wing mission sets.”

    “Today is a significant milestone in the project, worth pausing to celebrate, get excited and have some fun. I commend the collaborative effort from all of the partners that it took to get here. Putting the project first, making big decisions timely and effectively, and demonstrating pride in workmanship,” said U.S. Army Col. Travis Rayfield, commander, Kansas City District, USACE.

    Several base leaders along with Col. Rayfield ceremonially tossed shovelfuls of dirt to mark the beginning of construction. This project will provide more than 50 thousand square feet of maintenance space. Expected to take two years to complete construction, this building will be of great benefit to the mission of the U.S. Air Force.

    Whiteman AFB is the home of the 509th Bomb Wing, which operates and maintains the Air Force's premier weapon system, the B-2 bomber. The B-2 brings massive firepower to bear, in a short time, anywhere on the globe through previously impenetrable defenses.

