Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley Inaugural Resilience Symposium

    Army Community Service Operations Officer Briefs

    Courtesy Photo | Michelle McLaughlin, an Army Community Service Operations Officer, briefs incoming...... read more read more

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Story by Pvt. Steven Johnson 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT RILEY, Kan. – The first inaugural Resilience Symposium was held on Feb. 14 - 15, 2022, hosted by the Army Community Services at the Riley Community Center on Fort Riley, KS.

    The Resilience Symposium consisted of a two-day event that provided an opportunity for community wellness, professional development and training for Military Families.

    "It is great to have an event that is open to everyone that offers something of interest for anyone that walks through the door,” said Jane Brookshire, an Army Community Service Specialist. “The goal was to have all the resources under one roof.”

    In honor of this year's Big Red One Year of Family, the symposium was held to offer a time and place for the families and the community of Fort Riley to participate in classes and learn about a wide variety of topics to help growth.

    Brookshire said, "This event was a great opportunity for the community to come together and learn not just from the presenters but from each other."

    The classes available were designed for self-improvement, self-healing through Yoga, and ‘Winning at time management.’

    The afternoon of the second day of the event, a job hiring fair was held to support the Fort Riley community.

    "This was a great opportunity for individuals in the community to receive one on one training, which demonstrates a shining example of agencies and the Fort Riley community partnering to provide services and resources to the families and Soldiers," said Michelle McLaughlin, Army Community Service Operations Officer.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 13:40
    Story ID: 414857
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Inaugural Resilience Symposium, by PV2 Steven Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Army Community Services Specialist
    Soliders Attend Inaugural Resilience Symposium
    Time Management Course
    Families Attend Resilience Symposium
    Master Resilience Course Instructor
    Army Community Service Operations Officer Briefs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    KS
    Self-Improvement
    Army Community Services
    Time Management
    Self-Healing
    Resilience Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT