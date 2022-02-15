Fort Riley Inaugural Resilience Symposium

Courtesy Photo | Michelle McLaughlin, an Army Community Service Operations Officer, briefs incoming...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Michelle McLaughlin, an Army Community Service Operations Officer, briefs incoming spouses and Soldiers before the start of a Resilience Symposium, hosted by the Army Community Services at the Riley Community Center on Fort Riley, KS. The Resilience Symposium consisted of a two-day event that provided an opportunity for community wellness, professional development and training for Military Families. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kenneth Barnet) see less | View Image Page

FORT RILEY, Kan. – The first inaugural Resilience Symposium was held on Feb. 14 - 15, 2022, hosted by the Army Community Services at the Riley Community Center on Fort Riley, KS.



The Resilience Symposium consisted of a two-day event that provided an opportunity for community wellness, professional development and training for Military Families.



"It is great to have an event that is open to everyone that offers something of interest for anyone that walks through the door,” said Jane Brookshire, an Army Community Service Specialist. “The goal was to have all the resources under one roof.”



In honor of this year's Big Red One Year of Family, the symposium was held to offer a time and place for the families and the community of Fort Riley to participate in classes and learn about a wide variety of topics to help growth.



Brookshire said, "This event was a great opportunity for the community to come together and learn not just from the presenters but from each other."



The classes available were designed for self-improvement, self-healing through Yoga, and ‘Winning at time management.’



The afternoon of the second day of the event, a job hiring fair was held to support the Fort Riley community.



"This was a great opportunity for individuals in the community to receive one on one training, which demonstrates a shining example of agencies and the Fort Riley community partnering to provide services and resources to the families and Soldiers," said Michelle McLaughlin, Army Community Service Operations Officer.



