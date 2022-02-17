Manning the Mission – Capt. Bryant

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Build. Teach. Lead. These three pillars are the ground on which a weapons officer stands.

U.S. Space Force Capt. Jeffrey “Frog” Bryant, Space Delta 3 - Space Electromagnetic Warfare, 4th Space Control Squadron officer in charge of tactics development, focuses on the growth of Airmen and Guardians and the development of the future Space Force structure.

Bryant has been all over the world, learning from joint partners and assessing the capabilities of each one, and then applying what he has learned to his command and troops.

“I really enjoyed being able to integrate and work with other people, find out what they do and then share what I learned about space,” said Bryant.

Focusing on the “build” pillar, Guardians from the 4th SCS are either teaching others or attending their own training on a daily basis.

“Whether it’s in a simulator or in the sky, they’re training so they’re ready when it’s time to go,” said Bryant. “That’s what we do at the 4th [SCS].”

DEL 3 Guardians are constantly going through continuation training and advanced training, keeping their skills refreshed. They are put in realistic scenarios with adversarial threat replication.

A large part of the mission of the 4th SCS is participating in more realistic training and integrating with joint partners so when the opportunity to deploy arrives, they are ready.

The 4th SCS is one of the deployable units from DEL 3 because of the nature of their capabilities involving electromagnetic spectrum operations. Guardians from the electromagnetic warfare units need to deploy so they can watch the communications from the satellites over that specific part of the globe.

“I think it’s important to know that we have people down range doing the job, getting things done, that wear the Space Force name tapes,” said Bryant. “Everybody who wears the blue name tape, is a warfighter.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 11:30 Story ID: 414847 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Manning the Mission – Capt. Bryant, by A1C Aliviah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.