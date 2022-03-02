Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. service members support local orphanage, donate COVID-19 supplies

    U.S. service members support local orphanage, donate COVID-19 supplies

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2022

    Story by Cpl. Dae Hyeon Choi 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    By PFC Dong Gun Han
    PYEONGTAEK, South Korea - In partnership with United States Forces Korea, U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea served a local orphanage, Jacob's House, as part of the Good Neighbor Program. The Preservation of the Force and Family (POTFF) of SOCKOR, along with the support of Camp Humphreys’ chapels, delivered donations to the Pyeongtaek orphanage for the Lunar New Year.

    Jacob’s House supports orphans through early childhood development as they prepare to transition to other care facilities. SOCKOR and Jacob’s House have maintained their relationship for more than three years as part of the command’s community outreach efforts.
    This includes donation drives throughout the year that often coincide with shared celebrations of holidays in Korea such as Chuseok, Christmas, and Lunar New Year.

    The donations for this drive focused on necessary COVID-19 quarantine and health mitigation supplies such as wipes, gloves, thermometers, and masks. The items were prepared with donations from SOCKOR and Camp Humphreys’ chapels.

    "I encourage SOCKOR teammates to continue participating in these donations,” said Dr. Richard Sohn, SOCKOR psychologist and Jacob’s House liaison. “It shows these children love and care and it helps promote our good neighbor spirit.”

    Jacob’s House is focused on two future projects for the sustainment of the program. The facilities provide space available when children have to be quarantined, but in order to maintain care they need access to appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. The road to the facility also needs to be remodeled so that children with disabilities have easier access. Both present future opportunities for SOCKOR and others to give back.

    “SOCKOR puts family first,” said command chaplain U.S. Army Major Jesse McCullough. “This opportunity helped us show children in our community that they are a part of our family, too. As future opportunities arise, SOCKOR members will be notified so they can help give items or volunteer at Jacob’s house."

    Jacob’s House is enthusiastic about teaming up with SOCKOR for future events likes Children’s Day. It’s an opportunity for service members to volunteer, teach classes, and interact with the children in the program. SOCKOR members have volunteered to the program in the past and will keep working with COVID safety measures so that service members can continue in the future.

    "Giving to others is an important part of living a purposeful life,” said McCullough. “We are thankful to Jacob’s House.”

    SOCKOR is grateful for the opportunity to work with Jacob's House while its service members are stationed in South Korea. The command will continue with philanthropic projects as we learn and share in the Korean culture.

    U.S. service members support local orphanage, donate COVID-19 supplies

