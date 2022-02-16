Lee Jung: Taking Care of People, an adoption story

Lee Jung is a Korean American electrical engineer at the Far East District. In all facets of his life, he is a facilitator of sorts. Throughout his life, Jung’s positive energy has passed through his many good deeds, connecting people and creating long-lasting relationships.

Jung, a 67-year-old father, has helped many people during his 36 years of government service with the Department of Defense. His latest act of kindness includes helping Roger St. Louis, former Security Operations Resident Office senior construction representative, adopt his 11-year-old daughter.

“To me, my family is everything,” said St. Louis. “Everything leading up to this point has been stressful. During a church service we received a message from the sermon, ‘only together are we strong.’ Mr. Jung feels like my brother, an uncle to my child. He is so modest. He is a godsend. He was sent to help a lot of people.”

After St. Louis asked Jung a few questions about translations and the workings of the Korean court system in 2019, Jung offered to help and take the family through what would be a two-year Korean adoption process and 6-month U.S. Embassy process. Jung used his personal time and expertise in Korean-English translation to assist the St. Louis family as a representative in court, completing paperwork and traveling with them every step of the way.

“Me and my wife, of Filipino descent, met back in 2017. I was fortunate to meet them during my time here in Korea. I was legally married in Korea, but I had no idea the court system did not recognize adoption by marriage,” said St. Louis.

With the help of FED leadership, assisting with documents to verify his family status, Jung successfully completed the St. Louis family adoption, U.S. citizenship and U.S. Passports, so they could travel to their next duty station.

Jung credits his father and Christian background for having the desire to help others.

“My father was a pastor. He trained me so well. He would kick me out of the house and tell me to visit our neighbors and church members to see if they needed help. I grew up in a small town, near Daegu. Back then, we still had to plant rice seeds by hand. I learned at a young age; man can do so many things. I love to help people,” said Jung.

Jung’s father would later gain his U.S. citizenship in 1977 and petition for Jung’s permanent residency and arrival in 1978. Jung was naturalized in 1984.

His first FED tour began in 1999. During that tour, he served as member of the District’s quartet and choir, performing at various events. He returned to the states in 2008, then returned to FED in 2018, continuing his good deeds. His nonstop history of helping others shows no signs of slowing down.

“After helping others, everyone is so appreciative,” said Jung. “I just say, ‘don’t worry about it.’ You don’t need to do anything for me. I will continue to help people.”

