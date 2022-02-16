NAVFAC Pacific Awards $44 Million Defense Policy Review Initiative Construction Contract for Work on Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $44 million firm-fixed price contract to Environmental Chemical Corporation of Burlingame, California on Jan. 27 for the construction of a water well field at Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB), Guam.



“This contract is the fourth of 13 Defense Policy Review Initiative military construction projects planned to be awarded by NAVFAC Pacific in fiscal year 2022,” said Will Boudra, NAVFAC Pacific Guam Program Management Office director. “The completion of this water development and water supply infrastructure is critical to the operations of the new Marine Corps Base.”



The work to be performed provides for the construction of a water well system that will provide continuous domestic, industrial, and fire protection water supply to Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.



Construction of the water well system will include raw water transmission lines, water treatment, water storage, a water transfer pump facility, power and communications system, and a treated water transmission line. Two of the well sites will be equipped with generator buildings and the remainder of the well sites will be equipped with electrical buildings.



Work will be performed in Yigo, Guam with an expected completion date of March 2024.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 17:45