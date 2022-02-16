Nebraska Guard assists after civilian airplane emergency

Courtesy Photo | A Nebraska Army National Guard UH-60 crew chief and flight medic assist civilian...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Nebraska Army National Guard UH-60 crew chief and flight medic assist civilian co-pilots, both of whom were unharmed, after their small airplane made a crash landing Feb. 10, 2022, outside of Lincoln, Neb. The UH-60 crew had been on a nighttime training flight at the time of the emergency and were able to locate the crash site and relay the location to first responders. (Photo courtesy of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Russell Kuhlman) see less | View Image Page

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Nebraska Army National Guard crew flying a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on a nighttime training flight Feb. 10, 2022, responded immediately to assist after civilian pilots of a small airplane notified air traffic control that they would not be able to reach the airport to land.



"We heard the distress call come over the tower frequency saying that an aircraft had lost its engine and needed a field to land in," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Russell Kuhlman, pilot of the UH-60.



"We are a MEDEVAC aircraft with night vision equipment, so we were in a position to help in several ways: by locating the aircraft on the ground, bringing our paramedic and relaying the exact location to first responders who would be trying to find their way to the site in the dark."



The Guardsmen located the airplane in a field east of Lincoln, not far from its last known radar location, and noticed that it was equipped with a parachute system that had deployed.



The Blackhawk landed nearby and Sgt. Alex Webster, a flight medic assigned to Golf Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, checked on the two people with the airplane and found that neither of them appeared to have serious injuries.



After a state trooper and a ground ambulance arrived at the scene, the Guard helicopter crew took off and returned to the Army Aviation Support Facility at the Lincoln airport.



The cause of the incident is being investigated by the proper authorities.