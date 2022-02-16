LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Nebraska Army National Guard crew flying a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on a nighttime training flight Feb. 10, 2022, responded immediately to assist after civilian pilots of a small airplane notified air traffic control that they would not be able to reach the airport to land.
"We heard the distress call come over the tower frequency saying that an aircraft had lost its engine and needed a field to land in," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Russell Kuhlman, pilot of the UH-60.
"We are a MEDEVAC aircraft with night vision equipment, so we were in a position to help in several ways: by locating the aircraft on the ground, bringing our paramedic and relaying the exact location to first responders who would be trying to find their way to the site in the dark."
The Guardsmen located the airplane in a field east of Lincoln, not far from its last known radar location, and noticed that it was equipped with a parachute system that had deployed.
The Blackhawk landed nearby and Sgt. Alex Webster, a flight medic assigned to Golf Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, checked on the two people with the airplane and found that neither of them appeared to have serious injuries.
After a state trooper and a ground ambulance arrived at the scene, the Guard helicopter crew took off and returned to the Army Aviation Support Facility at the Lincoln airport.
The cause of the incident is being investigated by the proper authorities.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 17:21
|Story ID:
|414799
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nebraska Guard assists after civilian airplane emergency, by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
