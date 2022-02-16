Name: David Bostwick
Position: Hydraulic Engineer
Years with SWL: 3 summers as an intern, 7.5 years full time
Education: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from University of Arkansas
Hobbies: Basketball and strategy board gaming
Q: What positions have you held in the district?
A: Intern, as well as Secondary and Primary regulator positions, mainly on the Little River system.
Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?
A: I enjoy knowing the work I do helps people as well as the real time decision making and problem solving we do in reservoir control.
Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?
A: Being able to assist in the 2015 Little River flood fights.
Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?
A: I value a healthy home life, so it’s easy for me to set the needed boundaries to maintain the relationships that are important to me outside of work. I give credit to my leadership and teammates in the office who all share the load to get the job done, which allows everyone to focus on their family when needed.
Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!
A: When I can, I enjoy traveling and experiencing new places. The most beautiful place I have ever been is the South island of New Zealand. I can’t recommend it enough!
This work, Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-David Bostwick, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
