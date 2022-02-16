Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-David Bostwick

    Hydraulic Engineer David Bostwick spotlighted for Engineer Week

    Photo By Erin Jimenez | Little Rock District Hydraulic Engineer David Bostwick, spotlighted for Engineer Week...... read more read more

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Story by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Name: David Bostwick
    Position: Hydraulic Engineer
    Years with SWL: 3 summers as an intern, 7.5 years full time
    Education: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from University of Arkansas
    Hobbies: Basketball and strategy board gaming

    Q: What positions have you held in the district?
    A: Intern, as well as Secondary and Primary regulator positions, mainly on the Little River system.

    Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?
    A: I enjoy knowing the work I do helps people as well as the real time decision making and problem solving we do in reservoir control.

    Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?
    A: Being able to assist in the 2015 Little River flood fights.

    Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?
    A: I value a healthy home life, so it’s easy for me to set the needed boundaries to maintain the relationships that are important to me outside of work. I give credit to my leadership and teammates in the office who all share the load to get the job done, which allows everyone to focus on their family when needed.

    Q: Tell us a fun fact about yourself!
    A: When I can, I enjoy traveling and experiencing new places. The most beautiful place I have ever been is the South island of New Zealand. I can’t recommend it enough!

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
