    Engineer Week Employee Spotlight-Trevor Timberlake

    Little Rock District Civil Engineer Trevor Timberlake, spotlighted for Engineer Week.

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Story by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    Position: Civil Engineer, Water Management
    Years with SWL: 4
    Education: Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Atmospheric Science, Master of Engineering in Civil Engineering, all from the University of Louisville
    Hobbies: Reading and traveling

    Q: What positions have you held in the district?
    A: Civil Engineer, Water Management.

    Q: What do you like most about being an engineer and why?
    A: In my current role there are many vested interests (farmers, trout fishermen, hydropower, etc.) in what we do and variables, like weather and equipment maintenance that create unique challenges from week to week. This variety keeps me on my toes and I enjoy the challenge, most of the time!

    Q: What has been your favorite project you have worked on so far?
    A: Helping to make water management decisions for the White River system of reservoirs.

    Q: What ways have you found to balance your home life with the busy schedule you have at work?
    A: I’m married with 4 kids, so I try to make the most of my time outside of work by keeping my personal hobbies to a minimum and doing things, like traveling, that incorporate the whole family.

    Q: Fun Fact
    A: I’ve been to 47 of the 50 states.

