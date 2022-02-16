Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont National Guard statement: Feb. 16, 2022

    US Aircraft Head to Europe to Enhance NATO's Collective Defense

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Story by Maj. J. Scott Detweiler 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    In the early morning of Feb. 16, F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the 34th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah departed the Vermont Air National Guard Base in transit to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. We understand the concern experienced by some this morning, and while the Vermont National Guard will not respond to individual comments related to this mission, the Public Affairs Office has logged all concerns and leadership takes each comment seriously. As an operational F-35 Fighter Wing, the Vermont Air National Guard does everything in its control to balance F-35 mission requirements with the impact on the local community. There are times when operational security and real-world missions prevent the sharing of information on specific aircraft movements. Please continue to follow vtguard.com/F-35 for the most up-to-date, releasable information.

    Here is the full press release provided by U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs: https://www.usafe.af.mil/News/Press-Releases/Article/2936742/us-aircraft-head-to-europe-to-enhance-natos-collective-defense/

    For follow-up questions please contact Vermont National Guard Public Affairs Office, MAJ Scott Detweiler: 802-227-2779, john.s.detweiler.mil@army.mil

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 13:20
    Story ID: 414756
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 
