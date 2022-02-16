Credentialing Assistance Program paves the way for success after service

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Joseph Hak, a Soldier assigned to the Delta Company, 249th Engineer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Joseph Hak, a Soldier assigned to the Delta Company, 249th Engineer Battalion, Prime Power, competes in the Journeyman Pole Climb Obstacle Course in the International Lineman's Rodeo alongside industry professionals at the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame in Bonner Springs, Kan., on Oct. 16, 2021. The event tests the Lineman’s ability to perform the required task within a set time period. (Photo by Sgt. Lucas Remillard, D Co. 249th EN BN, United States Army Reserve) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The U.S. Army helps Soldiers earn civilian credentials and certifications that make them more marketable when it is time to transition out of the Army.



The Credentialing Assistance Program has more than 1,500 different options for Soldiers, and the Army covers the cost.



“Youth today must understand that the Army is an organization where furthering education is encouraged,” said Command Sgt. Maj. John Foley, who is the senior enlisted leader for U.S. Army Recruiting Command. “But, we also know college isn’t always the right path for everyone. The CA program gives Soldiers the option to pursue something other than a degree.”



While many companies offer professional development and certifications for their employees, most often it must align with the individual’s career field, which benefits both the person and the company. With the Army program, Soldiers are not bound by their current military occupation when selecting credentials they want to pursue.



For example, an infantry Soldier can use credentialing assistance for a Project Management Professional certification to meet personal goals and prepare for future job opportunities outside the Army.



Of course, Soldiers can also decide to stick with certifications similar to their Army occupation. As an example, an Army signal support systems specialist, a job aligned with IT, can pursue the CompTIA Security+ certification with no personal out-of-pocket expenses.



The CA Program is open to Soldiers in the active-duty Army and the Army Reserve and is available to all ranks.



To learn more about the Army’s Credentialing Assistance Program, visit www.cool.osd.mil/army/.